U.S. imposes restrictions on Ethiopia assistance over Tigray

By David Shepardson, Daphne Psaledakis
msn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government said it was imposing wide-ranging restrictions on economic and security assistance to Ethiopia over the atrocities in Tigray, as well as barring current or former Ethiopian or Eritrean government officials it deems responsible for the crisis. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a...

www.msn.com
