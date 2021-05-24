Ryanair’s Forced Landing in Belarus Sparks Outrage
May.24 -- Europe and the United States are reacting with outrage after Belarus ordered a Ryanair Holdings Plc flight, transiting its airspace, to land and arrested a journalist on board, an unprecedented violation of European air travel protocols. In a tweet, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen labeled the action unacceptable and action will be discussed at today’s EU Leaders Summit in Brussels. Bloomberg’s Maria Tadeo reports on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Europe.”www.msn.com