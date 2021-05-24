newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Ryanair’s Forced Landing in Belarus Sparks Outrage

msn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay.24 -- Europe and the United States are reacting with outrage after Belarus ordered a Ryanair Holdings Plc flight, transiting its airspace, to land and arrested a journalist on board, an unprecedented violation of European air travel protocols. In a tweet, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen labeled the action unacceptable and action will be discussed at today’s EU Leaders Summit in Brussels. Bloomberg’s Maria Tadeo reports on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Europe.”

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belarus#Ryanair Holdings Plc#Eu Leaders#Brussels#European Commission#Eu Leaders#Outrage#United States#Leyen#Bloomberg Daybreak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ryanair
News Break
Air Travel
Place
Europe
Related
Public Safetyledburyreporter.co.uk

Forced landing of Ryanair flight ‘state-sponsored coercive act’

Irish premier Micheal Martin has said the forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Belarus was a “state-sponsored coercive act”. Mr Martin said it was “piracy in the skies” and reflects a growing authoritarianism across the world. Belarus state media said the aircraft – which was travelling from Athens in...
Public Safetymentourpilot.com

Belarus Forced Flight To Land, Arrests Journalist On Board

Authorities in Belarus appear to have forced a flight to divert to the country’s capital, to arrest an opposition journalist, headed for Lithuania. The incident is causing strong international reactions. Ryanair Flight FR4978 from Athens (LGAV), Greece, to Vilnius (EYVI), Lithuania, diverted to Minsk (UMMS) in Belarus. The airline initially...
Aerospace & Defensecommentaryboxsports.com

KLM continues to fly over Belarus after Ryanair’s flight is diverted

The airline KLM sees no reason to avoid Belarusian airspace. Yesterday, the Belarusian authorities diverted a Ryanair passenger flight to arrest blogger and journalist Roman Protasevic, an opponent of the tyrannical President Lukashenko. A spokesman for the Dutch airline said, “We consulted all our sources, including the government, and conducted...
AgricultureInternational Business Times

Swiss Scrap Talks With EU On Cooperation Deal

Switzerland on Wednesday called off years of talks with the European Union aimed at sealing a cooperation agreement with Bern's largest trading partner, in a move which angered Brussels. Brussels and Bern have spent more than a decade discussing a so-called framework deal, which would rejig five major agreements within...
Politicswcn247.com

Switzerland says talks on accords with EU have collapsed

GENEVA (AP) — The Swiss government says that years-long negotiations with the European Union on a comprehensive package of bilateral accords have collapsed. Officials said the two sides failed to reach agreement on key issues including the cross-border movement of jobseekers. Switzerland’s foreign minister, Ignazio Cassis, said Wednesday the Alpine nation’s government informed EU chief Ursula von der Leyen about its decision to withdraw from the talks. Cassis said Switzerland hoped to remain a close partner of the 27-nation bloc, with which it has more than 100 bilateral treaties. The negotiations largely stumbled over EU demands for full access to the Swiss labor market for its citizens, including those seeking work.
PoliticsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Switzerland ends talks toward sweeping new accords with EU

GENEVA — The Swiss government on Wednesday pulled out of years-long negotiations with the European Union on a comprehensive package of bilateral accords, after the two sides failed to reach agreement on the cross-border movement of jobseekers and other key issues. Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said the government informed European...
Combat SportsMiami Herald

Belarus’ Lukashenko: Activist on plane forced to land was ‘terrorist’

Belarus' long-time president, Alexander Lukashenko, on Wednesday defended his internationally slammed decision to force the landing this weekend of a passenger plane with a dissident journalist on board. "I acted lawfully by protecting people - according to all international rules," Lukashenko told the parliament in Minsk. Authorities used Sunday's landing...
Sportswcn247.com

EU leaders express support for holding Tokyo Olympics

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s two top officials have expressed support for holding the Tokyo Olympics despite growing opposition to the event in Japan because of the coronavirus pandemic. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel discussed the games with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga during a virtual EU-Japan summit. The leaders say they support the holding of the rescheduled Olympics “in a safe and secure manner this summer as a symbol of global unity in defeating COVID-19.”
Europekion546.com

European Union mulls fresh sanctions on Belarus as more planes canceled

The European Union is mulling fresh sanctions against Belarus in the wake of what EU leaders have described as the state-sanctioned hijacking of a passenger flight over Belarus last Sunday. The EU has already applied a ban on Belarus-registered carriers flying to and from European airports and urged European airlines...
Economykfgo.com

Last EU parliaments set to back recovery fund, first EU debt issue in mid-June

BRUSSELS/VIENNA (Reuters) – The last parliaments in the European Union were set on Thursday to back the ratification of a law raising national guarantees to the EU budget, paving the way for the bloc to start borrowing within weeks for its 750 billion-euro post-pandemic recovery. Austria and Poland’s parliaments were...
NWI.com

EU seeks huge fine in AstraZeneca court case

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union took on vaccine producer AstraZeneca in a Brussels court on Wednesday and accused the drugmaker of acting in bad faith to provide shots to other nations when it had promised them for delivery among the 27 member states. The bloc accused the Anglo-Swedish company...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Britain condemns 'outlandish action' after Belarus hijacks Ryanair passenger plane en route to Lithuania with fighter jet by forcing it to land 'after fake bomb threat so opposition blogger can be hauled off, arrested and left facing the DEATH penalty'

Britain last night strongly condemned the dictator of Belarus after he scrambled a fighter jet to force a Ryanair flight travelling from Greece to Lithuania to land in Minsk so he could arrest a dissident journalist who is now facing the death penalty following an 'outlandish' bomb scare. Ryanair flight...
Lifestyleajot.com

Europe’s aviation regulator tells airlines to avoid Belarus

The European Union’s air-safety regulator told airlines to avoid flying over Belarus, saying the diversion of a Ryanair Holdings Plc flight on Sunday raised doubts about the Eastern European nation’s respect for international aviation rules. The safety bulletin issued by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency unifies the region after...