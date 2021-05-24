Belarus 'hijacks' Irish airliner, arrests journo

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleBelarusian authorities scrambled a fighter jet and flagged what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force a Ryanair plane to land on Sunday and then detained an opposition-minded journalist who was on board, drawing condemnation from Europe and the United States. The Irish airline's CEO is calling it "state-sponsored hijacking." Bryan Wood reports.

Airline CEO: Belarus Dissident Snatch Was ‘State-Sponsored Hijacking’ With KGB Agents on Board

The boss of Ryanair has accused Belarus of carrying out a “state-sponsored hijacking” a day after after one of his planes was forced to land so authorities could snatch an opposition journalist. Belarus has been condemned by Western countries after it scrambled a fighter jet to harass the plane into making an emergency landing in the country Sunday. Police then came on board and detained the dissident Raman Protasevich, who runs a Telegram channel read by millions. Speaking Monday on Irish radio, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said: “This was a case of state-sponsored hijacking... state-sponsored piracy... It appears the intent of the authorities was to remove a journalist and his travelling companion... we believe there were some KGB agents offloaded at the airport as well.” A fellow passenger told Bloomberg News that Protasevich was immediately singled out by police when they were forced to disembark, saying: “They made a big show. But it was clear that this operation was after this one man.”
Public SafetyThe Guardian

Belarus ‘hijacking’ is test for international community

Belarus’s president, Alexander Lukashenko, has unleashed a brutal campaign against his opponents. More than 35,000 people have been arrested, thousands have been tortured or abused, and 400 political prisoners are currently behind bars. Earlier this week a 50-year-old opposition activist, Vitold Ashurok, died in a penal colony. The official cause of death was “heart attack”. His widow believes he was murdered.
Lifestylektbb.com

EU imposes sanctions on Belarus over ‘hijacked’ Ryanair flight

(LONDON) -- European countries on Monday moved to sanction Belarus and ban its state airline from flying to Europe as they sought to punish Alexander Lukashenko's regime for forcing a Ryanair passenger flight to land in the country so it could arrest a leading dissident onboard. The international outcry has...
WorldVoice of America

Western Nations Condemn Belarus over 'Hijacking,' Arrest of Opposition Leader

A passenger airplane heading to Lithuania from Greece landed briefly in Belarus on Sunday. While the plane was in Belarusian airspace, air traffic controllers told the pilot there was a bomb threat against the plane. They asked the pilot to change direction and land at the airport in Minsk. A military plane also flew next to the Ryanair airplane and guided it to the airport.
WorldPosted by
The Week

Lithuania is investigating Belarus for potential terrorism over 'state hijacking' of Ryanair jet

Lithuanian prosecutors launched a criminal investigation Sunday into the forced diversion of a Ryanair flight en route to Vilnius, Lithuania's capital, to Minsk, Belarus, where police arrested prominent dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, the Lithuanian general prosecutor's office said. The potential charges include hijacking a plane for terrorism purposes and other violations of International law, Reuters reports. Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said this "unprecedented situation" is being "investigated very thoroughly," and passengers were asked to give evidence at the airport.
Aerospace & Defenseliveandletsfly.com

Ryanair CEO Calls Belarus Diversion “A State-Sponsored Hijacking”

A day after Belarusian fighter jets forced a Ryanair 737 enroute to Vilnius to divert to Minsk so that an opposition journalist could be arrested, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary called the incident hijacking and piracy. Ryanair Boss Calls FR4978 “State-Sponsored Hijacking”. In a phone interview with Politico, O’Leary was far...
Lifestyletri-lakestribune.net

Air France among airlines to suspend flights over Belarus after plane ‘hijacking’

Leaders of the European Union (EU) member states on Monday agreed to cut the bloc's air links with Belarus following Sunday's Ryanair flight diversion incident. On Monday, the airline called the incident "an act of aviation piracy" and said it is cooperating with investigations being conducted by European Union safety and security agencies and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.
Europenewsthump.com

Belarus expelled from Eurovision in retaliation for plane hijacking

The European Union has responded in the strongest possible terms to the Belarusian hijacking of a Ryanair flight by suspending the country from Eurovision for three years. The flight from Athens to Vilnius in Lithuania was forced to land in Belarus under the pretence of a bomb threat, purely to arrest a journalist on board, Roman Protasevich, who was deemed “inconvenient” to the Belarusian authorities.
WorldSlate

Belarus Hijacked a Plane. It’s Not Afraid of the Consequences.

What happened to Ryanair Flight 4978 this weekend sounds like something out of a pulpy spy novel. The plane, traveling nonstop from Greece to Lithuania, was diverted to Minsk, Belarus, after pilots got a message from air traffic control that there was a bomb on board. When the plane landed, Belarusian authorities pulled off a 26-year-old Belarusian dissident, Roman Protasevich, whom President Alexander Lukashenko had been trying to capture for years. His 23-year-old girlfriend was detained too. In other words, this was a state-sponsored skyjacking.
PoliticsSlate

President of Belarus Is Shocked No One Believes His Flimsy Rationale for Hijacking a Commercial Airliner

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko defended his decision to intercept an international Ryanair flight over the weekend and force it to land, claiming in a speech to parliament that the country was under “hybrid attack” from Western governments trying to “suffocate” it. Western governments have indeed condemned the brazen midair heist of a commercial jetliner, which by every measure appeared to target Roman Protasevich, a 26-year-old dissident journalist and vocal Lukashenko critic. Protasevich and his companion Sofia Sapega were subsequently arrested when the plane touched down in Minsk. The European Union responded, promising punitive measures and began lining up retaliatory sanctions against the regime, as well as revoked permission for Belarusian carriers to enter European airspace. “As we predicted, our ill-wishers from outside and inside the country have changed the methods of attacking the state,” Lukashenko said of the moves Wednesday. “No sooner had the plane landed in Minsk, carbon-copy accusations from the West and flight bans started pouring in.”
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
UPI News

Singapore Airlines to stop flying over Belarus after reporter's arrest

May 25 (UPI) -- Singapore Airlines said it will cease using Belarusian airspace for flights to and from Europe, according to multiple press reports. The airline said Tuesday its planes will stay away from Belarus, after a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius, Lithuania, was ordered to land by Belarusian air traffic control, Channel News Asia and Straits Times reported.
WorldCNN

Belarus' outrageous 'hijacking' needs serious, swift consequences

Frida Ghitis, (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a frequent opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.
Public Safetyrandrlife.co.uk

The FBI is involved in an investigation into a plane hijacked by Belarus

The FBI took part in explaining the circumstances of forcing a plane from Athens to Vilnius to land in Belarus, local police chief Rolandas Kishkis told Lithuanian journalists. Protest in defense of imprisoned Belarusians. /Toms Calinis /PAP / Environmental Protection Agency. The investigation is being carried out by Lithuanians and...