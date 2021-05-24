newsbreak-logo
Terra McGowan walk-off single sends Oregon Ducks past Texas Longhorns, teams meeting in winner-take-all finale to NCAA softball regional

By James Crepea, oregonlive.com
msn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon and Texas will play a second time, winner-take-all for the right to play a Super Regional. Haley Cruse hit a leadoff doubled and two batters later, Terra McGowan drove her in with a walk-off single to right as the Ducks topped the No. 12 seed Longhorns, 3-2 in eight innings, in the first game of an NCAA regional final at McCombs Field Sunday night in Austin, Texas.

Oregon Statescoopduck.com

Oregon SB Drops Senior Day Game

EUGENE, Ore. — A tightly played series concluded in fitting fashion Sunday, when No. 7 Arizona used a two-run home run to beat No. 12 Oregon 2-0 at Jane Sanders Stadium. The two teams split the four-game series, with the Ducks (33-15, 11-10 Pac-12) winning two of the three conference games. Sunday's game was the only one of the four that wasn't decided by a single run, with the Wildcats outscoring the Ducks in aggregate just 7-6 over the four games.
Eugene, ORGoDucks.com

Cruse, Yanez Lead Ducks in Doubleheader Split

EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon got a dominant pitching performance from Brooke Yanez to take game one of the doubleheader, 1-0, while Haley Cruse turned in a phenomenal day at the plate as the Ducks split the twin bill with No. 7 Arizona Saturday. The Ducks dropped the nightcap, 4-3, and will look for the overall series win and conference series sweep on Sunday.
Eugene, OReugenedailynews.com

Ducks Fall on Senior Day

EUGENE, Ore. — A tightly played series concluded in fitting fashion Sunday, when No. 7 Arizona used a two-run home run to beat No. 12 Oregon 2-0 at Jane Sanders Stadium. The two teams split the four-game series, with the Ducks (33-15, 11-10 Pac-12) winning two of the three conference games. Sunday’s game was the only one of the four that wasn’t decided by a single run, with the Wildcats outscoring the Ducks in aggregate just 7-6 over the four games.
College SportsPosted by
EDNPub

Ducks Close Regular Season at Cal

No. 11 Oregon wraps up the regular season when it heads out on the road to take on California in a four-game series Thursday through Saturday. Oregon will look to solidify its resume as a potential top-16 host for NCAA Regionals, which will be announced during Sunday’s selection show. The Ducks head into the week in fifth place in the conference, but with a chance to finish as high as third in the league. Cal leads the all-time series, 79-56, but the Ducks have won 18 of the last 20 meetings since 2013.
Berkeley, CAGoDucks.com

Yanez Deals Shutout in Opener at Cal

BERKELEY, Calif. – Brooke Yanez tossed her sixth shutout of the season, striking out 12 while scattering four hits to lead No. 11 Oregon to a 2-0 win over California in the series opener Thursday. The reigning NFCA National Pitcher of the Week picked up her 12th complete game win of the year and extended her scoreless innings streak to 19.2 straight frames dating back to last weekend.
Berkeley, CAGoDucks.com

Cid’s Big Day Keys Doubleheader Sweep

BERKELEY, Calif. – Rachel Cid turned in a near perfect day at the plate while No. 11 Oregon got more strong pitching to fuel a doubleheader sweep of California, winning games 4-1 and 9-4 on Friday. Game 1: No. 11 Oregon 4, California 1. Samaria Diaz and Brooke Yanez combined...
College SportsPosted by
EDNPub

Pair of Shutouts Send Ducks Into Regional Final

AUSTIN, Texas – Oregon kept its 2021 season alive, led by dominant pitching in a pair of shutout victories over Saint Francis and Texas State on Saturday at the NCAA Austin Regional. Samaria Diaz, Makenna Kliethermes and Brooke Yanez combined to blank both opponents in 7-0 and 2-0 wins. The...
College Sportssportswar.com

Hokies Travel to L.A. to Tackle UCLA in a Super Regional

The #21/#22 Virginia Tech softball team travels to Los Angeles this weekend to take on the #2 ranked UCLA Bruins in an NCAA Super Regional. The best two out of three series begins on Thursday, and continues with games on Friday and (if necessary) on Saturday. Thursday: 9:30 PM, ESPN.
Williamsport, PApct.edu

NCAA regional starts Friday for Wildcat softball team

After winning the North East Athletic Conference title on Saturday and improving to 19-3, the Pennsylvania College of Technology softball team moves on to regional action at top-seed and host Virginia Wesleyan University in Virginia Beach, Virginia, at 10 a.m. Friday when, as the No. 6 seed, they will face Virginia Wesleyan (37-5-1).
Williamsport, PApct.edu

NCAA regionals next for Penn College softball team

Preparation and composure. Those two things are the keys in a season that – for the first time – propelled the Pennsylvania College of Technology women’s softball team to the North Eastern Athletic Conference championship and into the NCAA Division III Northeast Regional tournament. After winning the conference title on...
Caldwell County, NCHickory Daily Record

Caldwell puts 5 on all-region softball team

The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute softball team had five student-athletes named to the 2021 Region 10 Division II All-Region team earlier this week. Three players earned spots on the First Team, while two landed on the Second Team. Caldwell, which is currently in its first full season of...
Weehawken, NJstevensducks.com

Super Sammy! Schattin’s Extra-Inning RBI Single Sends Softball to Winner-Take-All Game in MAC Freedom Championship

DALLAS, Pa. (May 14, 2021) – Graduate student Samantha Schattin hit a two-RBI single in the top of the ninth and junior Erin Kreis did not allow a run after the second inning to help the Stevens Institute of Technology softball team earn a thrilling 8-5 victory in nine innings game two after dropping game one 7-0 of the MAC Freedom Championship series to force a winner-take-all game three in Weehawken, N.J.
Sportstigernet.com

A couple of NCAA Softball Regional...

Projections have the Tigers going to the Tennessee Volunteers Regional.It will really be a bummer if our girls have to go on the road to play in a Regional at another Softball teams place and therefore not get to host after all the winning they have done this season...https://d1softball.com/d1softballs-field-of-64-final-projections/. Selection...
Sportsksal.com

Russell Delivers Walk-off Single as Bethany Softball Advances

Chickasha, Okla. – The Bethany College Swedes Softball team is advancing to Wednesday’s NAIA National Tournament Site Championship. The Swedes picked up their second 2-1 victory of the day thanks to a walk off RBI single from catcher Morgan Russell. The Swedes are showing why they are one of the...