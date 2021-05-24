Intense heat continues, Air Quality Alert today
The May heat wave will continue into much of this week! Temperatures will remain about 10 degrees above normal with minimal rain until the weekend. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s for the mountains and low 90s for the Upstate. Rain should be very isolated, with only about a 10% chance for the mountains. Sunshine and heat combined with air pollutants at the ground-level with make for unhealthy air for sensitive groups today, so an Air Quality Alert will be in effect from 10am-8pm.www.foxcarolina.com