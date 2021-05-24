How to see May's Super Flower Moon, and other full moon dates for 2021

On July 20th, 1969, humanity achieved something once only ever dreamed of — placing humans on the surface of the Moon. The feat is extraordinary under any circumstances, but it is all the more so in that it came just 12 years after the launch of the Soviet Union's Sputnik satellite (the first time anything made by humans made it into orbit around the Earth). What's more, it came only 66 years after the Wright Brothers became the first humans to achieve any form of controlled flight at all.