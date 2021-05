The Bitcoin price is seen dropping from $38,556 to $35,127 in hours but the coin is currently managing to recover. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) At the time of writing, BTC/USD is trading down marginally at its current price of $36,808. This is around the price at which it has been trading throughout the past few days. However, the Bitcoin price is falling below $38,000, and undergoing rejections at $38,900 is not positive for the bull case. Although the bulls have tried and failed on multiple separate occasions to gather enough buying pressure to break $40,000, each attempt has failed simultaneously.