newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Fed National Activity Index for April is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester will speak at 11:00 a.m. ET. The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at...

www.benzinga.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Will
Person
Lael Brainard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Data#Auction#National Bank#Treasury#Cleveland Fed#April#3 And 6 Month Bills#Chicago#Governor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
Related
StocksNASDAQ

Daily Markets: Will Economic Data Lift Equities Ahead of Holiday Weekend?

Equity indices in Asia finished today’s trading mostly higher led by the 2.1% climb in Japan’s Nikkei while South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.7% and the Hong Kong Hang Seng inched ahead 0.1%. By comparison, China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.2% on the day. By mid-day trading, European equity indices were higher across the board on talk the European Central Bank won’t hit the stimulus breaks at its June 10. U.S. futures point to a positive start to trading, however, there are several pieces of economic data to be published ahead of that market open that could impact how those equities close off the week. Helping lift equities on their last day of trading for May, reports indicate the U.S. Senate is moving closer to passing the Innovation and Competition Act of 2021 and President Biden is reportedly set to unveil a budget that would take federal spending to $6 trillion in the coming fiscal year. Odds are U.S. trading volumes will taper off this afternoon as traders and investors alike look to get an early jump on the holiday weekend.
Business94.1 Duke FM

Fed’s Kaplan: U.S. labor market tighter than it appears

(Reuters) -Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan on Thursday appeared to add a new pillar to the case he is building for reducing the U.S. central bank’s support for the economy, saying that the labor market is already tighter than many appreciate. The factors crimping labor market supply...
Businessdailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: US Economic Data Results

Despite the dollar's recovery from its recent losses, gold prices continued to rise with sharp gains, reaching the resistance level of 1913 dollars per ounce. This is its highest in more than four months, before settling around the level of 1895 dollars per ounce at the time of writing the analysis. The yellow metal got more momentum due to inflation concerns and lower Treasury yields. In the same performance of gold, silver futures closed at 27.877 dollars an ounce, while copper futures settled at 4.5295 dollars a pound.
Businesswhtc.com

Fed’s Quarles signals open to talks on bond program

(Reuters) – A top Federal Reserve official signaled Wednesday he was ready to open talks on when to begin reducing some of the central bank’s emergency support for the economy, even if only to clarify the Fed’s plans for doing so as the economy roars ahead and prices rise. “I...
BusinessValueWalk

US Economic Data Prints Softly, US Dollar Mostly Flat

US economic data disappointed yesterday. The SPX remained largely unaffected as the dollar remained quiet. Does this remind you of anything?. When a market is in Goldilocks mode, the “data doesn’t matter”. However, is the current landscape very Goldilocks-like? There seems to be lingering uncertainty behind the curtain that would not lend itself well to such a scenario.
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

US, European Equities Mostly Fall After Mixed Economic Data

US stocks gave up early gains on Tuesday while most European markets also receded, as investors' hopes for a coronavirus recovery warred with lingering inflation fears and mixed economic data. Although US central bankers have sought to play down expectations they could raise rates, "markets appear to be grappling with...
BusinessNBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Dip Slightly to Start the Week

The April Chicago Fed National Activity index, which tracks overall economic activity and related inflationary pressures, is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is set to make a speech on digital currencies at the Consensus by CoinDesk cryptocurrency and blockchain conference at 9 a.m. ET.
Stocksbatonrougenews.net

Roundup: U.S. equities post mixed results amid Fed minutes, economic data

NEW YORK, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Wall Street's major averages posted mixed results for the week as investors digested minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting and a slew of economic data. For the week ending Friday, the Dow declined 0.5 percent, and the S&P 500 fell 0.4...
BusinessNBC Philadelphia

Treasury Yields Little Changed Following Strong Economic Data

U.S. Treasury yields on Friday as investors sifted through more data about the economic recovery. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down marginally to 1.63% shortly after 10 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was flat at 2.34%. Yields move inversely to prices. The...
StocksMinneapolis Star Tribune

US stocks higher, on track for solid gains for the week

Stocks were slightly higher Friday, as investors shrugged off the latest economic data that showed inflation accelerating in the U.S. economy. The market is on pace for its first weekly gain in three weeks. The S&P 500 index was up 0.3% as of 2:27p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

U.S. stocks end mixed as Dow extends recovery after strong economic data

Wall Street ended mixed on Friday, with inflation concerns looming at the end of a volatile week of trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose with the help of Boeing (BA.N), which jumped as industry sources said the planemaker has drawn up preliminary plans to increase in 737 MAX output to as many as 42 jets a month in fall 2022. read more .
Marketsmishtalk.com

Economic Data is Weakening on Four Fronts

The Bloomberg Econoday consensus was for sales to rise 1.2%. Instead they fell 2.7%. That follows a 3.7% decline last month. Existing-home sales are down 2.7% to 5.85 million, the third straight month of decline. Year-to-date – months January to April – sales are still up 20%. The median existing-home...
Businessspglobal.com

Economic Research: U.S. Real-Time Data: Growing Pains

U.S. real-time economic data continues to indicate the economy is on the mend, supporting our forecast that U.S. GDP will surge by a hefty 11.3% in the second quarter, after accelerating by 6.4% in the first. A faster vaccination rollout and reopening schedule have been supporting the recovery, as well...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Dollar gives up gains for week as markets digest economic data

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar gave up gains from early on Friday as traders tidied positions ahead of month-end and a holiday weekend after seeing new economic data confirm expectations about U.S. inflation and the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The dollar index of major currencies rose as much...
Trafficlearnbonds.com

Oil futures head to close the week with gains on positive economic data

Oil futures are posting their fourth consecutive day of gains in early commodity trading action today while they seem poised to close the week with mid-single-digit jumps on the back of positive economic data and a beyond-expected drop in US crude inventories. So far this morning, futures of the West...
Congress & Courtsdtnpf.com

Fed Says Taper Talk Coming

Here's a quick monitor of Washington farm and trade policy issues from DTN's well-placed observer. Senate Agriculture Committee Republicans Want USDA Analysis On Tax Plan. Republican members of the Senate Agriculture Committee are calling on USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack to make public a detailed explanation and any supporting economic analyses that clarifies how the Biden administration's proposed tax increases will affect farm estates.
Businessmvariety.com

Fed policymakers edge closer to opening debate around taper

WASHINGTON (Reuters) —Federal Reserve policymakers have begun to acknowledge they are closer to debating when to pull back some of their crisis support for the U.S. economy, even as they say it is still needed to bolster the recovery and employment. "We are talking about talking about tapering," San Francisco...