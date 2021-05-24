newsbreak-logo
Bitcoin News Today – MORNING BID-Bitcoin and Belarus in the headlines

By Aneta Larkins
fintechzoom.com
 4 days ago

May 24 – A look at the day ahead from Danilo Masoni. Taper talk is not going away and nor is Bitcoin volatility. But the global economy continues to steam on and COVID-19 infections are dropping, seemingly having peaked even in India. So as the last full week of May...

Currenciescryptonews.com

Atomic Monero & Bitcoin Swaps, Riksbank Testing E-krona + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Atomic swaps between monero (XMR) and bitcoin (BTC) went live on mainnet. "With atomic swaps, online users trade cryptocurrencies without needing to trust each other or anyone else. Monero atomic swaps are made possible by new technologies and concepts and are being implemented by multiple teams, including a community funded software project called Farcaster and an algorithmically similar effort by the COMIT team," according to Monero Outreach.
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

OFAC Seeks Bitcoin Surveillance – Bitcoin Magazine: Bitcoin News, Articles, Charts, and Guides

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), a financial intelligence and enforcement agency within the U.S. Treasury Department, has requested a second subscription to license, training and support packages from blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis, according to a public contract notice. “OFAC requires a commercial online blockchain tracing web-based application tool...
Currenciescryptofinancialtimes.com

Central bankers downplay cryptos as market consolidates

Bitcoin price momentum continues to fail at 200-day simple moving average (SMA), constructing symmetrical triangle. Ethereum price momentum stalls at the tactically important 50-day SMA, but overall price structure remains positive. XRP price drops below neckline of a head-shoulders pattern on the four-hour chart, introducing new short-term risk. Bitcoin price...
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Cryptocurrencies will lead to the next financial crisis, precious metals CEO says | Currency News | Financial and Business News

A cryptocurrency crash will lead to “significant financial repercussions” or even the next financial crisis, according to Brett Heath. Heath is the CEO of the precious metals company Metalla Royalty & Streaming. He believes cryptocurrencies are leading to systemic risk amid widespread adoption and never-ending supply. Sign up here for...
Stocksdecrypt.co

Bitcoin Falls 8% After Sudden Market Crash

Bitcoin, the world’s top cryptocurrency, fell 8% to $36,300 today. Bitcoin's price hit highs of $40,000 yesterday shortly after President Biden announced that the US will spend $6 trillion in the next year to save the economy from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s the highest sustained US government spending since World War II.
Currenciesinvesting.com

Blockchains and Bitcoins

We have seen a big uptick in the hype surrounding Bitcoin , driven largely by the massive return numbers reported. Recent Bloomberg research contrasted the rise in Bitcoin with market bubbles, like the tech market crash in the late nineties. But there is almost no comparison. Tech stocks rose just over 1 000% over the entire course of their bubble, and Bitcoin is already up by almost 17 000%. Returns have been strong, but does it have a role to play in wealth management?
Marketsthecoinradar.com

Bitcoin and Ether Were Flying High Today on Green Mining Pitch

The crypto market bounced then lost vapor within the last twenty four hours, maybe fueled by the behavior of the latest market individuals joining this bull period that is present. Meanwhile, market information continues to recommend more ether being exchanged and implemented at that moment market to competing BTC. Bitcoin...
MarketsWashington Post

How China Rivals Elon Musk in Rattling Crypto Markets

Not much moves cryptocurrency markets like Elon Musk tweets -- except, perhaps, the idea of another crackdown in China, the world’s second-largest economy. From a trading ban on domestic exchanges to squeezes on power-consuming digital currency miners, Chinese regulators have tried to tamp down risks related to the stratospheric rise of Bitcoin and its peers for years. However, a recent spate of official warnings has unnerved traders anew, even though some appear to reiterate previous positions. While the statements can be tough to decipher, they seem to indicate that China is watching crypto closely and could take further steps to rein it in as President Xi Jinping seeks to reduce financial risk in the economy and meet the country’s ambitious goals for combating climate change.
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

bitcoin price: Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Dogecoin and others retreat

NEW DELHI: Major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ether gave up their gains on Thursday as environmental concerns rose due to cryptocurrency mining. Iran put a blanket ban on cryptocurrency mining for the next four months as widespread power outages stirred public dissatisfaction across the country. Randal Quarles, Vice chair for...
Businessactionforex.com

Markets Cautious ahead of US Inflation Data

A sense of caution enveloped financial markets on Thursday as investors awaited US data expected to offer more clues on inflation, economic growth and the outlook for monetary policy. European markets are mixed while US futures are slightly lower amid cautious trade. It is shaping up to be another week...
MarketsCoinDesk

WisdomTree Files Ethereum ETF Application as Bitcoin Bids Await SEC Decision

The ETF specialist firm, which already has a bitcoin ETF before the U.S. regulator, becomes the second U.S. fund shop to also vie for an ether product, after VanEck. Approval would see Ethereum investments become readily available to U.S. retail traders, who could buy into the ETF without taking ownership of that blockchain’s native token, ether.
Public Healthcryptofinancialtimes.com

Covid-19 Federal Reserve Bitcoin Price

Well before COVID-19 first made landfall on American soil, the United States’ national debt stood at some $22 trillion, and the U.S. Federal Reserve had pivoted from an interest rate hiking cycle to an interest rate cutting cycle, despite a strong U.S. economy running close to full employment. The central bank’s unprecedented response in the wake of the Great Recession, which introduced unfathomable amounts of leverage into the financial system, led directly to a vicious cycle in which banking policy had to be left in a perpetually accommodative state in order to avoid widespread credit defaults and asset price crashes. As a result of this over-leveraged environment, the Fed had few traditional policy options at its disposal to tackle the economic ruin left behind by the pandemic. The preferred policy method of the U.S. central bank that subsequently materialized during the pandemic was to simply flood the financial system with money, and the debt-to-GDP ratio in the U.S. soon ballooned to a record 129% in 2020. Now, more than a year after the first COVID-19 case was discovered in the United States, it is hard to imagine a better macroeconomic environment for Bitcoin than the one in which we find ourselves currently living through. The policies enacted by the federal government in response to the virus’ negative economic impact have proven to be a boon to the price of bitcoin, and will continue to push the digital currency to unconscionable levels in the coming months and years. When one looks at the data, the supposition can be made that COVID-19 has proven to be the best thing to happen to Bitcoin.
Currenciesinvesting.com

Danish central bank governor: Cryptocurrencies just a ‘fad’

Investing.com – Cryptocurrencies are just a fad that can probably be ignored. That’s the view of the Danish central bank governor Lars Rohde. In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Rohde was asked whether the increase in trading in cryptocurrencies is something central banks should take seriously or whether they can largely ignore it.
Marketscryptopotato.com

I Own Ethereum But Not Bitcoin, Says Bianco Research’s President

Jim Bianco owns a basket of cryptocurrency assets including Ethereum (ETH) but has averted from purchasing Bitcoin (BTC). If investors can cope with the massive double-digit price swings in the cryptocurrency markets, they will eventually prevail, asserted the President of Bianco Research, Jim Bianco. He also admitted to owning ether instead of bitcoin, as he sees more potential of surging higher.