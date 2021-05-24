Battle of Pigeon Roost remembered

PRINCETON — This week in 2021, Mercer County was dealing with a pandemic and restaurants were trying to find workers, but at this same time about 159 years ago, the county was becoming the frontline of a Civil War battle.

On May 17, 1862, the Battle of Pigeon Roost was fought in and around Princeton. While the battle is not as famous as the Battle of Gettysburg or the Battle of Chancellorsville, it was still part of a major campaign the Union was mounting against the Confederacy.

Shirley Warren Smith and Carlton Lee Smith described the Union offensive in their book, “Defend the Railroad: The Battle at Giles CH and Pigeon Roost Ridge.”

The Union Army’s thrust into Mercer County started when Brigadier General Jacob Dolson Cox was ordered to take his troops south through Princeton and sever the Virginia and Tennessee Railroad at Dublin Station, Va. Between 7,000 to 10,000 soldiers were part of this force.

“Their mission was to cut the railroad,” Carlton Smith told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. “If they had done so, it would have interrupted communications and supplies between the eastern and western parts of the Confederacy.”

The Army of the Potomac under Union General George McClellan was attacking Richmond, Va., and the railroad was important to the Confederate capital. Losing control of the railroad could have impacted the results of that campaign.

General Cox’s army had to advance through Mercer County, and the region was pro-South then. The Union army managed to force local Confederate troops into retreat, but the tide turned at the Battle of Pigeons Roost when the Union’s German conscripts were caught in a Confederate ambush. Pigeon Roost got its name from the hundreds of pigeons that were roosting in the area.

The ambush put General Cox’s army in danger of being cut off from its supply line by Confederate armies that were moving to counter it. Cox withdrew, and this move had consequence’s for the Union’s overall offensive. A second Union army that was marching south through the Kanawha Valley and James River area was in danger of being flanked and having its supply lines cut, too.

The railroad stayed open until Union forces finally cut it in 1864.

Princeton did not come out of the campaign unscathed. The community had only about 100 houses, but a fire broke out during the fighting and burned most of them. Princeton remained Mercer County’s seat of government, but did not exist as an incorporated town again until 1909. One of the homes that survived the Civil War fire, the McNutt House, is the last house from that era still standing in Mercer County today.

In latter years, the Battle of Pigeons Roost inspired Civil War reenactments that were held at PikeView High School before the school’s football stadium was constructed.

