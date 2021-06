The United Kingdom is expected to ease quarantine rules for U.S. travelers later this summer as more and more people in both countries get the COVID-19 vaccine. “We’re moving forward with efforts to safely reopen international travel this summer, and thanks to the success of our vaccination program, we’re now able to consider removing the quarantine period for fully vaccinated UK arrivals from amber countries – showing a real sign of progress,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Thursday, The Associated Press reported.