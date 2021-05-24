A Sequel To “The Guest” Is Coming: What We Know so Far

About the only thing we know about Demolition Man 2 is that it’s still being planned even as Sylvester Stallone is keeping busy to the point that 2021 and 2022 aren’t even being considered as possible release dates. 2023, which will be the movie’s 30th anniversary, might be what’s planned, but again, no one knows. All that’s there to be viewed at the moment are fan theories and speculations that may or may not happen since at this point nothing has been put into motion. But while many fans are hoping that the movie will go ahead and bring in new and old faces alike, there are a few of us that are kind of wishing that Stallone would just leave this movie as it is and not bother with it. There are plenty of stories that might have a lot more to go on and a world that can be built up in many different ways, and Demolition Man is no different. The desire to not see it go forward is due to the fact that Stallone’s sequels aren’t bound to be guaranteed hits since throughout his career his sequels have only gotten worse and worse most times, with a few exceptions. Plus, with the main antagonists gone there’s a huge need for a new villain that has some reason to hate John Spartan, or there might need to a clone of Simon Phoenix, who was played by Wesley Snipes and was frozen and pulverized in the final fight of the movie. Cloning this character doesn’t even sound like a good idea however since not only does it bring in the idea of technology that wasn’t on display in the first movie, but the idea of it is kind of a bad idea since the whole Phoenix angle has been done and even if it would be a clever play on words to bring him back, it’s still kind of lame.