newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

A Sequel To “The Guest” Is Coming: What We Know so Far

TVOvermind
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s known so far about The Guest 2 is that the writer has the rather lofty ambition of not doing the same thing and expecting it to pay off, which isn’t too far out of bounds really when talking about a sequel, but isn’t always the most successful way to go. It’s easy to understand that no one wants to do the same thing over and over even if such a thing happens time and time again. But the goal this time is to show a bit of character development with David, as the first movie established that he’s a programmed killer that’s bound to go megaton the moment his cover is compromised. It sounds as though the sequel is meant to give the character a little more humanity though, perhaps to show that he’s not a straight-up killer and can actually change if he makes an attempt to do so. It’s easy to see where the story is meant to go and what the writer is attempting to do, but it feels almost like walking a tripwire suspended above a garbage-laden pool while the walls are closing in on each side. In other words, it doesn’t sound like a project that will be that easy to accomplish, but it is possible if one is keeping their attention forward and not worrying too much about what can or will happen if they falter. Getting distracted is costly after all, just ask the many people that have created sequels that have gone nowhere. In any case, here’s what the writer had to say about it via MovieWeb:

www.tvovermind.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sequels#Show Time#Story Time#Long Story#Character Development#Tripwire#Movieweb#Blank Stares#Walking#Bounds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesTVOvermind

Here’s What We Know about Demolition Man 2 So Far

About the only thing we know about Demolition Man 2 is that it’s still being planned even as Sylvester Stallone is keeping busy to the point that 2021 and 2022 aren’t even being considered as possible release dates. 2023, which will be the movie’s 30th anniversary, might be what’s planned, but again, no one knows. All that’s there to be viewed at the moment are fan theories and speculations that may or may not happen since at this point nothing has been put into motion. But while many fans are hoping that the movie will go ahead and bring in new and old faces alike, there are a few of us that are kind of wishing that Stallone would just leave this movie as it is and not bother with it. There are plenty of stories that might have a lot more to go on and a world that can be built up in many different ways, and Demolition Man is no different. The desire to not see it go forward is due to the fact that Stallone’s sequels aren’t bound to be guaranteed hits since throughout his career his sequels have only gotten worse and worse most times, with a few exceptions. Plus, with the main antagonists gone there’s a huge need for a new villain that has some reason to hate John Spartan, or there might need to a clone of Simon Phoenix, who was played by Wesley Snipes and was frozen and pulverized in the final fight of the movie. Cloning this character doesn’t even sound like a good idea however since not only does it bring in the idea of technology that wasn’t on display in the first movie, but the idea of it is kind of a bad idea since the whole Phoenix angle has been done and even if it would be a clever play on words to bring him back, it’s still kind of lame.
Violent Crimesasapland.com

‘Along for the Ride’ Netflix Movie: What We Know So Far

‘Along for the Ride’ Netflix Movie: What We Know So Far. So this movie is an American drama based on the novel which is written by Sarah Dessen. The audience is most awaited for this movie and they can not wait for the release dates because everyone had read the novel.
TV Seriesdailyresearchplot.com

Amphibia Season 3: What We Know So Far

Amphibia Season 3 Updates: Disney channel has had an amalgamation of animated series that includes all kinds and genres possible. It has hardly ever disputed anyone with its quirky shows has a global fan base for most of the shows that premiere there. The show we will be talking about...
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

Grab Your Berets, Here's What We Know So Far About Emily In Paris Season 2

Watch: "Emily in Paris" Starts Production on Season 2. Oh mon Dieu, Emily in Paris is already making a splash with season deux!. For all you non-French speakers—much like Emily (Lily Collins) herself—the hit Netflix series is back for season two, and already the follow-up promises double the fashionable drama. Will we finally get that ménage à trois between Emily, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Camille (Camille Razat) next year?
TV SeriesPosted by
TechRadar

House of the Dragon: release date, cast, story and what we know so far

House of the Dragon is coming to HBO in 2022 – and the first spin-off of Game of Thrones is finally filming now, two years after the fantasy drama ended. Official images of the series have already been released by HBO, along with cast information and detailed character synopses that give us an idea of what to expect from the story.
TV SeriesPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

‘Friends’ Reunion: Everything We Know So Far

So no one told you...? The long-awaited Friends reunion is almost here!. On Thursday (May 13), HBO Max unveiled the first teaser for the upcoming special, which will air a whopping 17 years after the sitcom's original run came to an end back in May 2004. The reunion special was also filmed on Friends' original soundstage: Warner Bros. Studio 24 in Burbank, California.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Sweet Tooth Review: Netflix's Hopeful Post-Apocalyptic Fairy Tale Series Is Just What We Need

The new Netflix series Sweet Tooth begins at the end of the world -- sort of. Some flashbacks aside, the series is set in the aftermath of The Great Crumble, a catastrophe that saw much of the globe devastated by a fast-spreading and seemingly incurable virus that killed off most of the population and left survivors to lead a chaotic and desperate existence in the ruins of their old life. But the pandemic wasn't the only world-shaking event contributing to the Great Crumble. Simultaneous to the spread of the virus, humans began giving birth to children with animal traits: infants with dog ears or the beak of a hawk or the snout of a pig. What, if anything, the disease had to do with offspring that came to be called hybrids nobody knew. But they did understand fear, and hybrids soon found themselves as welcome as the disease that accompanied their arrival. The thought that hybrids, rather than the humans who came before, might be better suited for this new world proved too far-fetched or scary to entertain for those left behind, who turned to isolation and violence to sustain a semblance of the life they knew before, no matter how much damage they cause in the process.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

CBS's 2020-2021 Fall TV Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

[Editor's note: This is the 2020-21 CBS lineup. Here is the 2021-22 CBS Fall TV lineup.]. If you love horror dramas, military procedurals, or Chuck Lorre comedies, CBS is the place for you in the 2020-2021 television season. At the beginning of May, CBS renewed 23 shows on its lineup, including all three shows in the NCIS franchise. Meanwhile, Lorre comedies Mom and Young Sheldon were guaranteed a slot on next year's calendar, and so was Evil, the exciting supernatural drama fromThe Good Wife creators Michelle and Robert King.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Loki is coming to Fortnite soon; everything we know so far

The arrival of patch 16.50 from Fortnite Tuesday May 25, 2021 brought juicy news to the game. Among them, we have the news that concerns us; the future arrival of Loki, from Marvel, a Fortnite Battle Royale. We tell you everything we know about this novelty of the Season 6 of Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2 just below:
Moviesmarketcapitalize.com

Malignant Release Date, Cast, And Plot – What We Know So Far

Since it was first revealed as a “untitled horror picture” by Deadline in June 2019, the planned horror film “Malignant,” directed by “Saw” co-creator James Wan, has faced several obstacles. Thankfully, the film’s fall 2019 shoot in Los Angeles was undisturbed by the impending COVID-19 epidemic, but once 2020 arrived,...
TV & Videosflickdirect.com

Supernatural: The Fifteenth and Final Season Blu-ray Review

Fans of Supernatural have practically grown up with the Winchester Brothers and have watched the actors age and mature over the last fifteen years. Carry on my wayward son, there'll be peace when you are done…so begins the song by Kansas that has become associated with the WB/CW television show, Supernatural. Those lyrics perfectly reflect the idea and premise of the show that has entertained audiences for fifteen seasons. After three hundred and twenty-seven episodes, the Winchester Brothers, Sam (Jared Padalecki; House of Wax) and Dean (Jensen Ackles; Smallville), have hung up their demon-hunting tools but not before the boys have their last adventures. Supernatural: The Fifteenth and Final Season Blu-ray is available in stores now, but the real question is…are you ready to say goodbye?
TV Seriesimdb.com

Jenna Coleman, Patton Oswalt & More Join ‘Sandman’ Cast As A John Constantine Link Is Revealed

The highly-anticipated Netflix TV series, “Sandman,” is currently in production. And thus, we are finally learning more about the cast that will help bring Neil Gaiman’s critically-acclaimed comic book series to life on the streaming platform. Sure, we already had one batch of actors announced months ago, but this is a huge ensemble, and there were still massive roles that needed to be cast.
Video GamesMovieWeb

Werewolves Within Trailer #2 Teases Frights and Fun in the New Horror Comedy

The new trailer and poster for director Josh Ruben's upcoming horror comedy Werewolves Within tease the terror and light-hearted antics to come in IFC Films' adaptation of the video game of the same name. Led by Veep and The Tomorrow War star Sam Richardson as Finn, Werewolves Within finds a mysterious killer terrorizing the snowed-in residents of a small town, and it falls to the new forest ranger to find out who - or what - lurks among them in this hilarious horror whodunnit. No prizes for guessing what "it" is.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Star Trek: Picard's John De Lancie May Have Just Spoiled A Major Return In Season 2

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 isn't expected until 2022, but has been chugging along with filming so that fans won't have to wait longer to see it. John de Lancie is one of those actors and will be reprising his role as the iconic character, Q, to likely give Picard a heap of trouble. The actor is excited to be back in the franchise, so much so that he may have inadvertently spoiled a major return in a message to a fan.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Sandman’ Adds Dozen Actors to Cast

Netflix is filling out the cast of its big-budget adaptation of The Sandman, adding a dozen actors to its ensemble. The drama based on Neil Gaiman’s beloved comic book saga has cast Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place) as Death, the wiser, nicer and more sensible sister of Dream (lead actor Tom Sturridge). Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young and Patton Oswalt will also be part of the series.