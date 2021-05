Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. dropped% in afternoon trading Monday, even as almost all of the analysts who started covering the home-care company recommended buying. The stock has closed every day, since it went public on April 29, below its initial public offering price of $12. Of the 11 analysts surveyed by FactSet, 10 initiated Aveanna with the equivalent of buy ratings, while the average price target of $15.50 was 29.2% above the IPO price. Meanwhile, analyst Lisa Gill at J.P. Morgan, which was one of the lead underwriters of Aveanna's IPO, started the company at neutral with...