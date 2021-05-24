newsbreak-logo
Technology

Preparing for the No-Code and Low-Code Age of Law

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLow-code and no-code application platforms enable lawyers to automate tasks and construct digital workflows that meet their specific needs without IT assistance. No-code apps eliminate the software purchasing and coding challenges of the past and expand opportunities to innovate. They help you automate high-volume, repetitive tasks to gain a competitive edge without the costs and limitations of traditional software.

Youtubetechwire.net

Dear CIOs: Why You Need an Enterprise-Scale, Low-Code Strategy Now (Part 1)

For most of human history, highly efficient tools were limited to a select few. In the 1700s, you needed an expensive printing press and specialized knowledge to share your opinion on the world’s affairs, but now? Just a Twitter account. Efficiency has been democratized. While the average person benefited from tools like the printing press, they didn’t exactly have one in their living room. Efficient creation tools that scaled were exclusive to “elites.” Enter low-code platforms, a chief information officer’s (CIO) key to more efficient weekdays and far more enjoyable weekends. Low-code builders are ushering in a new future of work. Let’s explore why, and how, CIOs should prepare for this reality.
BusinessSFGate

Creatio Announces Low-Code Marathon Speakers: Senior Analyst John Bratincevic, Author Isaac Sacolick, Fashion Model and Software Developer Lyndsey Scott, and More

BOSTON (PRWEB) May 14, 2021. Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced featured speakers and partners for its Low-code Marathon taking place online for two hours daily from June 1 – 14, 2021. The Low-code Marathon is a 10-day business event designed to guide IT and digital leaders on how to build a successful digital-first organization using low-code/no-code technology.
SoftwareStamford Advocate

Creatio's Survey of 1000+ Business and IT Leaders Finds Low-Code as Key Enabler for Digital Transformation

BOSTON (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, today released its first-ever IT, digital, and business leader survey report titled: “The State of Low-code/No-code 2021.” The report provides CEOs, COOs, CIOs, IT Directors and other senior level decision makers at companies of all sizes a look into the minds and motivations of their peers related to digital transformation goals and challenges, and the use of low-code/no-code as an innovation catalyst.
SoftwareTimes Union

Creatio Announces its Product Strategy and Major Updates to its Low-Code Platform for Process Management and CRM at 'Creatio Live'

BOSTON (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced at its virtual event Creatio Live, the release of major updates to its platform. Creatio version 7.18 features a variety of deep enhancements to its core software: Low-code/no-code platform to make anyone a developer; BPM engine to change processes faster; and unified CRM to align sales, marketing, and service.
ComputersInfoworld

7 keys to selecting a low-code platform

It often makes business sense to code microservices, customized applications, innovative customer experiences, enterprise workflows, and proprietary databases. But there are also times when the business and technology teams should consider low-code and no-code platforms to accelerate development, provide out-of-the-box technical best practices, simplify devops, and support ongoing enhancements. Low-code...
Softwareprotocol.com

Low-code/no-code tools are everywhere. Can they really deliver?

Welcome to Protocol | Enterprise, your comprehensive roundup of everything you need to know about the week in cloud and enterprise software. This Monday: the low-code era has arrived, New Relic gets a new CEO and Confluent taps a Salesforce vet as revenue chief. The Big Story. Let the low-code/no-code...
SoftwareVentureBeat

Creatio: Low-code/no-code can boost digital transformation efforts

Businesses face many challenges with digital transformation, but 43% of digital and IT leaders said the core barrier to digital transformation is a lack of skilled resources, according to the State of Low-Code/No-Code 2021 Report from Creatio, a provider of low-code platform for customer relationship management and process management. Creatio said low-code/no-code technology can bridge the talent gap.
Computersfaun.pub

Understanding Low-Code/No-Code (Part I)

From the developers’ and business owners’ perspectives, there are many misconceptions about what no-code/low-code means, the difference between them, and whether developers can use them. This article tackles these popular misconceptions and gives a clear explanation of what no-code/low-code is. This article was originally published on The Chief I/O: Understanding...
TechnologyForbes

Why Company Leaders Should Rethink Low-Code's Function

Izzy Azeri is the Co-Founder of mabl, the leading test automation platform. Low-code and no-code tools have taken the world by storm, with the market expected to reach $13.8 billion this year. But so far, the dominant focus for low-code solutions has been enabling faster application development by citizen developers. As the co-founder of a company that offers low-code services, I believe this underestimates the full range of uses for low-code tools. Without considering low-code for non-product teams, business leaders will miss out on the potential to unlock full digital transformation.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

The basics of security code review

With staffing ratios often more than 200 developers for every AppSec professional, scaling security requires increasing the developer’s engagement in securing the product. To do that, developers must be responsible for the security of the code they write. Performing source code reviews to identify and remediate security risks before an application is moved into production is undoubtedly one of the best ways to ensure software quality – though this is much easier said than done.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Measuring Coding Challenge Competence With APPS

Dan Hendrycks, Steven Basart, Saurav Kadavath, Mantas Mazeika, Akul Arora, Ethan Guo, Collin Burns, Samir Puranik, Horace He, Dawn Song, Jacob Steinhardt. While programming is one of the most broadly applicable skills in modern society, modern machine learning models still cannot code solutions to basic problems. It can be difficult to accurately assess code generation performance, and there has been surprisingly little work on evaluating code generation in a way that is both flexible and rigorous. To meet this challenge, we introduce APPS, a benchmark for code generation. Unlike prior work in more restricted settings, our benchmark measures the ability of models to take an arbitrary natural language specification and generate Python code fulfilling this specification. Similar to how companies assess candidate software developers, we then evaluate models by checking their generated code on test cases. Our benchmark includes 10,000 problems, which range from having simple one-line solutions to being substantial algorithmic challenges. We fine-tune large language models on both GitHub and our training set, and we find that the prevalence of syntax errors is decreasing exponentially. Recent models such as GPT-Neo can pass approximately 15% of the test cases of introductory problems, so we find that machine learning models are beginning to learn how to code. As the social significance of automatic code generation increases over the coming years, our benchmark can provide an important measure for tracking advancements.
Internetinformation-age.com

The question of QR code security

Zach Fleming, principal cyber security consultant at Integrity360, discusses the concerns that can arise when it comes to QR code security. The varied global impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic need little introduction. A crisis that has swept the world off its feet and onto new grounds, dubbed ‘the new normal’, social, economic and political status quos have continuously shifted and adapted in the past 18 months to take on new forms.
ComputersPosted by
Forbes

5 Reasons CXOs Should Add Low-Code To Their Tech Toolkits

When low-coders partner with pro-coders you supercharge your problem-solving capabilities. Low-code development platforms are more popular than ever. And for good reason. Enthusiastic, properly trained “citizen developers” can increase workflow efficiencies, reduce engineering costs and eliminate time-consuming tasks. “When you think about all of the business processes that are still...
Coding & Programmingacm.org

Science-Changing Code

NumPY is a fundamental package for scientific computing with Python [1]. Created in 1995, it powers thousands of critical scientific software packages, incl. for analyzing gravitational waves and for pushing the frontiers of cheminformatics [4]. NumPY is on par with sister codes which transformed science [2] and is at the avant-garde of quantum computing [6].
Softwaredigitaltransactions.net

How Low-Code Integrations Help Dwolla Link to Businesses With Limited Programming Expertise

Building on its strategy to enable application developers to connect to its platform faster, and in turn bring their applications to market faster, Dwolla Inc. is offering what it calls Drop-in Components. It’s a low-code programming option, so called because it allows developers to integrate Dwolla’s application programming interface using minimal lines of code.
SoftwareNeowin

Low-code updates in Power Platform arriving soon

Kicking off its virtual Build conference today, Microsoft announced new additions and improvements for Power BI, and a more varied set of tools and insights for Power Apps and Power Automate. With regards to the Power Platform in general, low-code updates and fusion development have now been unveiled to be arriving soon.
SoftwareWebProNews

Microsoft Integrates GPT-3 Into Power Apps Low Code Development

Microsoft is integrating GPT-3 — a natural language model developed by OpenAI — with its low-code development tools. Microsoft Power Apps is the company’s low-code development platform, designed to allow individuals to create software with minimal coding experiencing. GTP-3 is a natural language model developed by OpenAI, the artificial intelligence company that was co-founded by Elon Musk.
Softwaredevprojournal.com

Pillir Debuts Innovative Low/No-Code Platform for Rapid SAP Modernization

As SAP enterprises face a quickly evolving market, challenges in meeting digital transformation needs, and potentially costly migrations to SAP S/4HANA, Pillir announces the launch of EdgeReady Cloud. The solution is a rapid application development platform designed to help SAP-centric companies cost-effectively accelerate ERP modernization. Built for global enterprises, including users of SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, and others, EdgeReady Cloud enables organizations to quickly modernize their business processes at their own pace, bringing low-code/no-code programming to complex enterprise IT environments.