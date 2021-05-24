Everton to battle Euro giants for £70k per week Manchester United outcast

The likelihood is that Celtic will be in the market for a new goalkeeper, and they might just be ringing up Jose Mourinho. The ‘Special One’ was tentatively discussed as a candidate to replace Neil Lennon. It was pie in the sky stuff, and the Bhoys dressing room probably dodged a bullet there. At Roma, however, he can rebuild his reputation as a winner. The underwhelming capital city side have needed a ruthless streak. Under Mourinho, they get that quality in spades.