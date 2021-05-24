Everton to battle Euro giants for £70k per week Manchester United outcast
Everton have an interesting goalkeeper conundrum looming. Jordan Pickford has been the undoubted No.1 with occasional outings for Robin Olsen who arrived on loan from AS Roma at the start of the season. With no indications of a permanent deal, the Swede is on course to return to the Italian capital once his loan spell ends, leaving Everton linked with a list of keepers like Sergio Romero, Wojciech Szczesny and others.princerupertstower.com