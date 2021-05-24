newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Everton to battle Euro giants for £70k per week Manchester United outcast

By Parth Jhaveri
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverton have an interesting goalkeeper conundrum looming. Jordan Pickford has been the undoubted No.1 with occasional outings for Robin Olsen who arrived on loan from AS Roma at the start of the season. With no indications of a permanent deal, the Swede is on course to return to the Italian capital once his loan spell ends, leaving Everton linked with a list of keepers like Sergio Romero, Wojciech Szczesny and others.

Related
Everton 1-2 Aston Villa: Anwar El Ghazi stuns Toffees with late curling strike to dent their European ambitions after Dominic Calvert-Lewin's header cancelled out Ollie Watkins' opener

Carlo Ancelotti has masterminded plenty of wins at the San Siro and Bernabeu in his stellar career but Goodison Park is giving him a whole heap of trouble. The Italian has dreamed of taking Everton into the Champions League and boasts one of the best away records in the Premier League.
Anwar El Ghazi stunner gives Aston Villa 2-1 win at Everton

A superb late goal from Aston Villa's Anwar El Ghazi condemned Everton to a 2-1 defeat in an action-packed clash and hit their hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League on Saturday. The result left the Merseyside club, who have won only one of their last 10 league...
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s 1-2 Home Defeat to Villa

Ah, good old familiarity. Worst home record in the club’s 143-year history. …but the best away record in the club’s history. This is a bonkers stat. Everton have averaged just 1.12 points per game at home this season which, as it stands, will break the previous record low of 1.14 the Blues managed back in 1957/58.
Everton 1-2 Aston Villa – Anwar to the rescue

Aston Villa returned to winning ways when they took on Everton at Goodison Park in the most played fixture in English football. Goals from Ollie Watkins and Anwar El Ghazi on either side of Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s goal gave Villa all three points as they jumped back into the top half of the Premier League.
Roma boss Mourinho wants reunion with Man Utd keeper Romero

Roma manager Jose Mourinho is hoping to reunite with Manchester United and Argentina keeper Sergio Romero. The two worked well together when Mourinho was at United, before his stint with Tottenham. Now that he is set to take over at Roma when the season concludes, Mourinho is looking at players...
Everton looking at ex-Arsenal keeper to challenge Pickford

Stories today make the claim that Everton are considering a summer move for the former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesney. While the focus of the upcoming transfer window for Everton should be strengthening the attacking quality of the team, there have been persistent questions and uncertainty over the goalkeeping position. Over...
Manchester United 2, Liverpool 4: Man of the Match

In a game that had just about every dramatic incident imaginable, Liverpool pull out their first win at Old Trafford under Jürgen Klopp, putting themselves within three wins of qualifying for next year’s Champions League in a season where that has seemed entirely unlikely. Now tell us how you saw...
Everton boss Ancelotti feels Euros too soon for Godfrey

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti feels the Euros may come too soon for Ben Godfrey. The £20million summer signing from Norwich has featured in every position across the back four and has arguably been Everton's player of the season. “For me I don't know, all I have to say was his...
Celtic could plunder Jose Mourinho's new side for #1

The likelihood is that Celtic will be in the market for a new goalkeeper, and they might just be ringing up Jose Mourinho. The ‘Special One’ was tentatively discussed as a candidate to replace Neil Lennon. It was pie in the sky stuff, and the Bhoys dressing room probably dodged a bullet there. At Roma, however, he can rebuild his reputation as a winner. The underwhelming capital city side have needed a ruthless streak. Under Mourinho, they get that quality in spades.
Everton v Sheffield United

James Rodriguez is fit and available for Everton after a three-match absence with a calf injury. Defender Yerry Mina is not yet ready to return from a minor adductor problem. Sheffield United have suffered a triple injury blow with the news that Sander Berge, Oliver Burke and Ethan Ampadu are unlikely to play again this season.
Manchester United close in on sealing surprise return for goalkeeper Tom Heaton on a free transfer with veteran set to provide back-up for David de Gea and Dean Henderson

Manchester United are discussing a free transfer move for Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton. The 35-year old started his career with United and is wanted as experienced back-up to Dean Henderson and David de Gea. United have not offered a new contract to third choice Lee Grant but may find...