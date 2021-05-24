Monday, May 24th: Juneau writer Ernestine Hayes named Rasmuson 2021 Distinguished Artist. Most spectacular lunar eclipse of the year. Juneau Audubon Society’s Birds of the Week.
In a tearful ceremony Friday, Juneau writer Ernestine Hayes was called a “living, breathing, story-telling treasure.”. On Monday’s Juneau Afternoon, we’ll celebrate Hayes’ Distinguished Artist of the Year award from the Rasmuson Foundation — a chance to hear her talk about her books and passion for weaving her Tlingit culture into stories of both heartbreak and triumph.www.ktoo.org