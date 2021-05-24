Monday, May 24th: Juneau writer Ernestine Hayes named Rasmuson 2021 Distinguished Artist. Most spectacular lunar eclipse of the year. Juneau Audubon Society’s Birds of the Week.

Standing on the bank of the Yukon River, Karissa tossed the pink fireweed flowers into the water and watched them slowly float downstream. Because of the pandemic, Karissa Carroll could not attend her grandfather’s funeral in Fort Yukon, known as Gwichyaa Zheh in Gwich’in. The evening of the ceremony, she made her own flower memorial down the river, picking fireweed for her grandfather, like she used to do as a little girl.