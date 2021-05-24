newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Juneau, AK

Monday, May 24th: Juneau writer Ernestine Hayes named Rasmuson 2021 Distinguished Artist. Most spectacular lunar eclipse of the year. Juneau Audubon Society’s Birds of the Week.

By Rhonda McBride
ktoo.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a tearful ceremony Friday, Juneau writer Ernestine Hayes was called a “living, breathing, story-telling treasure.”. On Monday’s Juneau Afternoon, we’ll celebrate Hayes’ Distinguished Artist of the Year award from the Rasmuson Foundation — a chance to hear her talk about her books and passion for weaving her Tlingit culture into stories of both heartbreak and triumph.

www.ktoo.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Juneau, AK
Society
City
Juneau, AK
Juneau, AK
Entertainment
Local
Alaska Entertainment
Local
Alaska Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Lunar Eclipse#Artist Of The Year#Juneau Audubon Society#The Rasmuson Foundation#Tlingit#Ktoo Juneau 104 3#Ktoo Org#Juneau Writer#Writer Ernestine#Join Rhonda Mcbride#Books#Today#Juneau Afternoon#Spectacular Lunar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Society
News Break
Science
Related
Alaska StateFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Bob Bashore is finding the fading colors of Alaska

"I bought this camera a couple of years back and had plinked around with it, never really done much with it,” Bob Bashore said, explaining how he began exploring artistic photography. “We were just traveling, driving around. So we started taking the camera. And then it just sort of happened.”
Alaska StateFairbanks Daily News-Miner

For Alaska Natives pandemic pauses loss of life ceremonies

Standing on the bank of the Yukon River, Karissa tossed the pink fireweed flowers into the water and watched them slowly float downstream. Because of the pandemic, Karissa Carroll could not attend her grandfather’s funeral in Fort Yukon, known as Gwichyaa Zheh in Gwich’in. The evening of the ceremony, she made her own flower memorial down the river, picking fireweed for her grandfather, like she used to do as a little girl.
KGUN 9

Tiny orphaned black bear making new home at Alaska Zoo

The Alaska Zoo's newest resident is a tiny, orphaned black bear cub. Baby Taglu weighed less than five pounds when he was found alone in the northern Alaska wilderness. On May 8, he was flown from the village of Kotzebue to the zoo in Anchorage. Since his arrival in Anchorage,...
knba.org

Alaska Native cultural experts say more work on repatriation needs done

In early 2021, the Harvard Peabody Museum issued a statement apologizing for its reluctance working with Tribes to return some remains and funerary objects. The social unrest of 2020 reignited the conversation of returning ancestral remains and sacred objects to their people. Since contact, Indigenous people and settlers have had...
Kodiak Daily Mirror

FSX Multiplayer Episode 2- Texan Formation over Kodiak Alaska

What do three boys do when they’re bored on a Thursday night? Formation flying! Same general area as our STOL adventures, but we ventured out closer to the ocean and Kodiak regions. Dan Mustico’s channel: https://youtube.com/channel/UCFEzxo5boyVpdfhZr3A0Jhg. Jack Vakiener’s channel: https://youtube.com/channel/UCqniguQK1-IxqNC5IEBtuJg.
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Kodiak, Alaska

In celebration of Historic Preservation Month in May, the Alaska Film Archives is posting daily clips featuring historical scenes of cities, towns and communities across the state. To learn more about historic preservation in Alaska, visit the Alaska Association for Historic Preservation. This sequence contains excerpts from collections held by...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Upcoming Concerts in Alaska for the week of May 13-19

Flattop Pizza & Pool – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 9p-12a Floaters (Big Lake) – Thursday Night Karaoke 7:30p-11:45p. Matanuska Brewing Eagle River – The Stack Alaska 8p-11p The Narrows Bar (Juneau) – Live Jazz with Luke Weld 7p-11p Williwaw Social – Throwback Thursday with Joe Brady 7p-11p Friday May 14th. American...
Juneau Empire

Juneau Dance Theatre springs into action

You’ve got to be quick on your feet to bring a dance recital to the public in the lingering days of a nearly unprecedented pandemic. Juneau Dance Theatre has found a way to present its “Spring Showcase” via a streaming event. The recorded shows will be available to watch at set times on May 14, 15 and 16.
Alaska StateJuneau Empire

Opinion: Alaska Ocean Center opposes Cruise Ship Limitation Initiatives

Juneau residents remember the chilling effect of capital move initiatives. Business investment froze. Home sales languished. Our social fabric and conversation became dominated by the initiatives and the uncertainties they created. Now, if 3,000 signatures are obtained by June 3, any one or all of the Cruise Ship limitation initiatives will be on the Fall ballot for Juneau Sadly, these initiatives set Juneau up for economic, legal, and social problems. They miss the mark with over simplistic “chopping block” solutions and counter productivity.