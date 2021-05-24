newsbreak-logo
Phil Mickelson becomes oldest major winner as he wins enthralling PGA Championship

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhil Mickelson minted golf history on Sunday, becoming the oldest winner of a major tournament with his victory at the 2021 PGA Championship. He finished two shots ahead of Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course, following an excellent final round performance, finishing six-under for the tournament.

