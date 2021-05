British holidaymakers can breathe a sigh of relief as news has come that Portugal will indeed open up in time for the relaxation of travel bans. The UK is set to allow foreign travel from Monday, May 17th, with countries given a status of red, amber or green. With Portugal one of only a few ‘green list’ countries feasible to travel to, home-weary Brits have been keen to get away in the coming weeks. However, although the country will open, a pre-travel PCR test will be required.