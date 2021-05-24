newsbreak-logo
State news briefs

By FROM STAFF REPORTS
greensboro.com
Two Marines are seriously injured after officials say they were run over while camping in Eastern North Carolina. The man and woman, who are stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, were camping in a tent in Croatan National Forest late Friday night when a truck ran them over, Maj. David McFadyen with the Craven County Sheriff's Office told WNCT.

Related
Winston-salem, NCSFGate

Second woman in four days fatally shot in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A woman was shot and killed in Winston-Salem for the second time in four days, police said. Winston-Salem police said Latasha Monique Finney, 25, was shot and killed on Sunday, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. A news release from police said Finney was found on the ground outside of an apartment building and pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a man was also wounded, taken to the hospital for treatment and released.
Winston-salem, NCWXII 12

Winston-Salem police issue Silver Alert for missing teenage boy

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching 17-year-old Andres Flores, who was reported missing Monday. A Silver Alert for Andres was issued on Monday morning. Andres was last seen on the 500 block of Rockbridge Drive in Kernersville, police say. He was wearing a red T-shirt, black sweatpants and gray Crocs.
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
Guilford County, NCgreensboro.com

COVID-19 update: 3 new deaths documented in Guilford County over the weekend, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from Guilford County and the CDC:. Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 688 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 991,956. There were a total of 15,715 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 4.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
High Point, NCPosted by
High Point Enterprise

High-speed chase led by 13-year-old, police say

HIGH POINT — Police say that a stolen car that officers chased at high speeds this weekend apparently was driven by a 13-year-old boy. On Saturday at 12:40 a.m. a 2008 Nissan Altima that had been reported stolen out of Greensboro was spotted by a High Point Police Department officer on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in east High Point. The officer tried to stop the car near the intersection with Triangle Lake Road, but the driver sped away, police Lt. J.S. Crouse said.
Port Huron, MIwsaq.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

Officer treated for pepper-spray exposure after hit-and-run crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police arrested a man accused of hitting an officer’s patrol car and leaving the scene Sunday night, according to a release. Police responded to the crash involving Corporal James Pleasant’s patrol car and a green SUV at Peters Creek Parkway and Silas Creek Parkway. Investigators said Officer Pleasant was making a left turn in the intersection when he was hit by an SUV that ran a red light. The driver of the SUV took off toward I-40, officials said.
Winston-salem, NCgreensboro.com

Hit and run injures Winston-Salem police corporal. Suspect charged with DWI.

WINSTON-SALEM — Police say a man driving while impaired crashed into a police vehicle, leaving the officer with minor injuries, and then fled the scene Sunday night. Around 10:45 p.m., Corporal James B. Pleasant, 37, of the Winston-Salem Police Department was driving a marked patrol vehicle as he turned from Peters Creek Parkway onto Silas Creek Parkway. Police say he had a protected green arrow as he went through the intersection.
AccidentsWWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina toddler killed when thrown from vehicle in crash

SNOW HILL, NC (AP) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol says a 2-year-old was killed when the child was thrown from an SUV which was involved in a crash. WITN reports the patrol says the child was not in a safety seat when they were thrown from a 1999 GMC Yukon in which the driver lost control on N.C. Highway 903 late Sunday night. The vehicle overturned multiple times.
Winston-salem, NCUS News and World Report

N. Carolina Woman Shot to Death When Gunmen Fired Into Home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Several people got out of a car and started shooting into a North Carolina home, killing a woman inside and apparently wounding another gunman who was left outside a local hospital, police said. According to Winston-Salem police, multiple people arrived in one car in front of...
Greensboro, NCWXII 12

Greensboro police investigate Swan Street homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead and two people are injured after a shooting in Greensboro on Saturday night. Greensboro police say it happened around 11 p.m. on the 1400 block of Swan Street. Officers found three people that were shot. Officers later said one of the subjects, a...
Winston-salem, NCWinston-Salem Journal

Missing 16-year-old was last seen Saturday in Winston-Salem

Authorities are asking for help finding a teenager missing from Winston-Salem. JaLeya Rena McConnell, 16, was last seen around 9 p.m. Saturday, May 16 in the area of 4107 Eastwell Place. She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs approximately 260 pounds and has braided hair and brown eyes. She...
Sex CrimesWbt.com

North Carolina jury awards $75 million to wrongfully convicted brothers

A jury in North Carolina has awarded $75 million to two Black men with intellectual disabilities who were wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 11-year-old Sabrina Buie in 1983. Half brothers Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were awarded the money after an eight-person jury...
Environmentecowatch.com

Hurricane Season Spurs Hog Waste Worries in North Carolina

As North Carolina heads into another hurricane season, some residents and organizations fear the stormy season will again flood communities with hog waste. The state's hog waste management works by funneling feces, urine, and blood from hog farms into massive open waste lagoons, which let off foul odors and methane gas. When the lagoons become full, the waste water is often sprayed onto fields as nutrients for crops. The waste, which contains harmful bacteria like E. coli or salmonella, can wash off into local waterways and cause groundwater contamination and fish kills.