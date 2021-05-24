Their View: The golden rule of masks: Don’t be a jerk about still having to wear one

It depends where you’re eating. But the only way to know the restaurant’s policy on facial coverings is to ask about—and then to follow—their protocol. To wear a mask, or not to wear a mask. That is the question. And the answer is … well, complicated. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that fully vaccinated individuals could mostly stop wearing masks and social distancing, both inside and outside. And on May 16, the City and County of Denver lifted mask requirements, as well as capacity limits, which means that dining out is back to normal, right?