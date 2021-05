Manchester City defender John Stones is “excited” to take on Kylian Mbappe and Neymar during the second leg of the Champions League semi-final on Tuesday.City took a big step towards booking a place in the Istanbul final with a 2-1 victory at the Parc des Princes last week thanks to Riyad Mahrez’s free-kick.But despite the difficulty of finishing the job and keeping Mauricio Pochettino’s attacking superstars quiet, Stones is relishing the match at the Etihad Stadium.He said: “It’s never easy whoever we come up against. On the big occasions to come up against two world-class players is exciting as defenders,...