From Doja Cat to Nick Jonas: The best red carpet looks from the Billboard Music Awards 2021

At last, an occasion where fashion and the music industry can come together again. Following almost 17 rigorous months due to Covid-19 restrictions halting red carpet appearances, the Billboard Music Awards returned to the streets of California on 23 May.

The event came right in time for the 2021 peak summer inspiration with Alicia Keys, Priyanka Chopra , and Nick Jonas delivering dynamic looks.

Just like the Oscars , all the moderators, artists, and other attendees brought their best looks and outfits to the music industry’s most influential night.

Keeping the safety measures in mind, the event took place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles and was being broadcasted live on NBC .

As soon as Jonas walked down the carpet wearing a three-piece green Fendi suit and chunky shoes with his wife, Chopra, who was rocking a Dolce and Gabbana dress with a thigh-high slit and a gold harness belt, it was clear that all the attendees were going to go all out.

Alicia Keys, who was celebrating the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Songs in A Minor, likewise walked down the carpet in a fun pink custom Haute couture Valentino cape, top, and pants especially designed for her by Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli that she accessorized with Messika jewels.

Other artists who dazzled the crowd were Padma Lakshmi, Doja Cat , Saweetie, and Karol G among others.

Below are the best-dressed guests at the 2021 BBMAs.

Doja Cat

The “Kiss Me More” singer walked down the red carpet in an archived Balmain look featuring a bandeau top with pleated, oversized sleeves that are connected to a silver neckpiece with a large turquoise pendant.

The top was paired with coordinating high-waist flared pants, matching manicure, and silver drop earrings similar to her neckpiece.

Saweetie

The “Best Friend” singer wore a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture strapless ballgown with layered, ruffled skirt, paired with Casadei rose gold pumps and jewels from Anabela Chan and Le Vian.

Kehlani

Along with Bulgari necklaces and a ring, the “Can I” singer wore a bedazzled bra with a puff-sleeve cape and a mermaid-style skirt.

The Weeknd

The star of the night, Abel Tesfaye, widely known as The Weeknd won 10 awards. He likewise retired from his usual red suit and went for a subdued black coat and trousers by Bottega Veneta.

“I’d like to thank God I don’t have to wear that red suit anymore,” he said during his acceptance speech.

Padma Lakshmi

The Top Chef host hit the red carpet in a white Christian Siriano outfit embellished white pantsuit, a glittery Tyler Ellis clutch covered in Swarovski crystals, and Jacquie Aiche lariat necklace and body chain.

Migos

Hip-hop trio Migos wore looks by Louis Vuitton consisting of bright summerish colours.

Karol G

Karol G. wore a custom sheer dress fully embellished with Swarovski crystals by Athens-based designer Celia Kritharioti.