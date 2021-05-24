newsbreak-logo
Public Health

US' top infectious disease expert 'not convinced' Covid-19 developed naturally

By IANS
Assam Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington, May 24: US' top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has said he is "not convinced" Covid-19 developed naturally, and has called for an open investigation into China to unravel the virus' origins, the media reported. Fauci was asked during a Poynter event, "United Facts of America: A Festival of...

assamtribune.com
Related
ScienceWISH-TV

Scientists intentionally make viruses more infectious; researcher explains how it’s linked to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A specific type of controversial research exists that aims to take an existing virus and intentionally make it more contagious and infectious. It’s called “gain of function” research and is defined by the National Institutes of Health as research designed to “enhance the pathogenicity or transmissibility of potential pandemic pathogens.”
Public Healthlatestpandemicnews.com

Fauci ‘not satisfied’ COVID-19 developed naturally

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he is “not convinced” COVID-19 developed naturally, and called for an open investigation into the virus’ origins. “There’s a lot of cloudiness around the origins of COVID-19 still, so I wanted to ask, are you still confident that it developed naturally?” PolitiFact’s Katie Sanders asked the nation’s top infectious disease expert in an event, United Facts of America: A Festival of Fact-Checking event.
MinoritiesPosted by
AL.com

Fauci: COVID pandemic exposed ‘undeniable effects of racism’

The immunologist who leads the COVID-19 response in the United States said Sunday that “the undeniable effects of racism” have led to unacceptable health disparities that especially hurt African Americans, Hispanics and Native Americans during the pandemic. “COVID-19 has shone a bright light on our own society’s failings,” Dr. Anthony...
Public HealthWNEM

US COVID-19 deaths top 600,000

(Meredith) -- Cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States have surpassed 33.9 million with more than 605,000 deaths. According to Worldometer, as of Tuesday there have been 33,943,779 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. According to the same chart, 605,061 people have died from the virus in the U.S. and 27,604,248 have recovered so far.
Public Healthnwaonline.com

Becerra presses for speedy study of virus's origins

WASHINGTON -- The United States' top health official called Tuesday for a swift follow-up investigation into the coronavirus's origins amid renewed questions about whether the virus jumped from an animal host into humans in a naturally occurring event or escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China. Health and Human Services...
Sciencenysepost.com

Biden Asks US Intelligence to Investigate Beginnings of COVID-19

In response, Biden has asked the Intelligence Community to "redouble their efforts" to collect and analyze information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion and report back in 90 days. The President revealed the US Intelligence Community has "coalesced around two likely scenarios" but has not reached a...
Public HealthWebMD

Fauci: Encourage, Don’t Require, Vaccinating Children

May 17, 2021 -- As parents and public health officials consider back-to-school plans for the fall, they should encourage — but not require — COVID-19 vaccination for kids, Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Thursday. “Whenever you’re talking about requiring something, that’s...
U.S. Politicshealthfeedback.org

CDC mask recommendations changed as more people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated; masks are effective at reducing virus transmission and are especially important when the majority of the population is unvaccinated

“Fauci admits to wearing a mask indoors because of appearances, not science”. Lacks Context: Director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci pushed back on Senator Rand Paul's characterization of mask-wearing by vaccinated individuals as “theater” on 18 March 2021. At the time, COVID-19 cases in the U.S. were increasing and fewer individuals were fully vaccinated. But, the new mask guidelines were put in place after the COVID-19 situation in the U.S. had improved; more than 127 million individuals are now fully vaccinated and growing data suggests that the vaccines substantially reduce the chance of transmitting the virus.
Internetmelodyinter.com

Facebook reverses policy on ban of posts saying Covid-19 was man-made

Social media giants, Facebook have said it will no longer remove from its platforms claims that coronavirus was man-made. The announcement comes shortly after US President Joe Biden announced he had directed the US intelligence community to restart an investigation into the origin of Covid-19.Biden announced Wednesday, May 26, he had given the US officials 90 days to investigate the virus’ origins.The announcement came after a US intelligence report found several researchers at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill in November 2019 and had to be hospitalized, a new detail that was not revealed before.The Trump administration had touted claims that Coronavirus was man made i.e created in a Chinese lab, but China vigorously denied that assertion with the World Health Organization (WHO) also touting China’s stance that the virus originated from animals.Following Biden’s announcement of more investigations into Covid-19 origins, Facebook has now announces a change of policy.A Facebook spokesperson said to CNN on Wednesday night;”In light of ongoing investigations into the origin of Covid-19 and in consultation with public health experts, we will no longer remove the claim that Covid-19 is man-made from our apps.””We’re continuing to work with health experts to keep pace with the evolving nature of the pandemic and regularly update our policies as new facts and trends emerge,” the spokesperson added.Facebook as part of its fact check policies announced in February it would remove claims that the virus was man-made following “consultations with leading health organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO).” Facebook had previously deleted posts that spread vaccine misinformation and other Covid-19 claims that were not approved by the WHO. The post Facebook reverses policy on ban of posts saying Covid-19 was man-made appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

What Is Infectious Disease Intelligence And Why It Matters

In January 2000 — two decades ago — the National Intelligence Council published a 63-page document titled The Global Infectious Disease Threat and Its Implications for the United States. The first paragraph on page 5 under the heading Key Judgements issued this warning:. New and reemerging infectious diseases will pose...
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

'Get to bottom' of virus origins: WH COVID-19 adviser

Washington DC [US], May 26 (ANI): A senior White House coronavirus adviser has said the world needs to "get to the bottom" of the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic while adding that the WHO and China need to do more to reach the definitive answers in the matter."It is our position that we need to get to the bottom of this and we need a completely transparent process from China. We need the WHO (World Health Organization) to assist in that matter. We don't feel like that we have that now," said WH Covid advisor Andy Slavitt on Tuesday during a briefing.