Nino Schurter Says Dropper Posts are More Fun! [Interview]

While technical tracks and full suspension bikes have become commonplace in World Cup racing, there's one venue that sticks to a more old-school style of racing - Albstadt. The German round of the World Cup series features a course largely consisting of smooth singletrack and wooden features and as a result, it's a track where hardtails still rule the roost. We're taking a look over the past six years of racing and only one of the bikes has rear suspension; for the rest of the winners, it's a hardtail party with bikes from the likes of Scott, Liv, BMC and more. Let's take a look at them all.