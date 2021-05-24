newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Nino Schurter Says Dropper Posts are More Fun! [Interview]

By Brian Gerow
singletracks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe would like to introduce a nice Swiss XC racer who has been on the World cup circuit for a minute. His name is Nino Schurter, and he’s a bit faster on a bike than you or anyone you may know. In fact, he’s proven faster than anyone at the UCI Cross-Country-Olympic World Championships eight times now, won XCO Olympic gold in 2016, earned the UCI World Cup overall title a total of seven times, and he’s currently the reigning European XCO champion. There are a slew of other titles and wins mixed in there, but you get the idea. He’s pretty quick.

www.singletracks.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nino Schurter
Person
Brad Copeland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixed Race#Dry Season#Dropper Posts#Swiss Xc#European#Wc#Axxios#World Champs#Euro Champs#Psi#Rockshox Sid Ultimate#Uci#Mtb#Syncros Silverton Sl#Rockshox#Fun#Rockshox Deluxe Nude#Racing Season#Race Elite Xc#Xco Olympic Gold
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cycling
News Break
Gold
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Koretzky gets the better of Schurter in Albstadt World Cup

Victor Koretzky (KMC-Orbea) took his first elite mountain bike World Cup win on Sunday at the season-opener in Albstadt, Germany, after French women had finished 1-2 a few hours earlier. With his win and second place in the Short track on Friday, Koretzky also donned the World Cup leader's jersey.
Cyclingredbull.com

5 of Nové Město’s most exciting World Cup races ever

The Czech Republic’s annual cross-country race is a rider and fan favourite thanks to its testing course and fast-paced action. Here are some of the best wins from a decade of racing. Since its first Mercedes-Benz UCI Moutain Bike Cross-Country World Cup in 2011, Nové Město na Moravě in the...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

UCI MTB World Cup Albstadt: Van der Poel, Ferrand-Prévot win short track events

The first full season of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup since 2019 began on Friday evening in Albstadt, Germany, with the women's and men's Short Track. Two of the dominant riders of this discipline became the first this season to wear the World Cup leader's jerseys, with World Champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Absolute-Absalon-BMC) winning the women's race and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) the men's.
Cyclingsingletracks.com

Young Ambition Ousts Veterans in Albstadt, Germany World Cup

It was as exciting a weekend as any to watch a UCI mountain bike event from afar, with ambitious newcomers taking a strong lead, keying up positions for the Olympics, and putting pressure on many of the veterans. Nino Schurter was ousted by Victor Koretzky in a sprint finish and...
CyclingPinkbike.com

The XC Form Guide: Who's Going Fast Coming into the 2021 World Cup Season

The XC season kicks off this weekend in Albstadt with XCO and XCC races before heading straight to the Czech Republic and the classic Nove Mesto track for Round 2 a week later. After a shortened 2020 season, riders will be looking to get in some top results and test out their winter training before the Olympics this summer.
CarsPinkbike.com

9 Bikes That Have Won the Albstadt XC World Cup

While technical tracks and full suspension bikes have become commonplace in World Cup racing, there's one venue that sticks to a more old-school style of racing - Albstadt. The German round of the World Cup series features a course largely consisting of smooth singletrack and wooden features and as a result, it's a track where hardtails still rule the roost. We're taking a look over the past six years of racing and only one of the bikes has rear suspension; for the rest of the winners, it's a hardtail party with bikes from the likes of Scott, Liv, BMC and more. Let's take a look at them all.
Bicyclesbikepacking.com

Wayward Riders Louise Dropper Post Harness V2 Review

The Wayward Riders Louise Dropper Post Harness was recently updated with more tire clearance, added stability, and compatibility with dry bags ranging from 3 to 13L in size. We’ve been testing the Louise V2 this spring to discover how much it’s improved over the original. Find the full review here… — During my time at BIKEPACKING.com global headquarters last year, I remember catching a glimpse of the originalWayward Riders Louise Dropper Post Harness on TJ’s Salsa Fargo and being very intrigued. Minimalist, utilitarian product design is a beautiful thing, and although I only got a quick look at Louise, I was a little jealous. Wayward Riders is a small two-person operation based out of Wellington, New Zealand, operated by Bikepacking Journal contributor Andy Hovey and Vic Garlick. The Louise Dropper Post Harness is their flagship product: a simple, dropper-post-compatible harness system that works with a wide range of dry bags and weighs just 170g.
SportsVelo News

Loana Lecomte, Victor Koretzky win Albstadt MTB World Cup

Loana Lecomte and Victor Koretzky took a French double at the opening round of the Albstadt UCI World Cup on Sunday. Lecomte rode a long solo to score a dominant victory in the unseasonable heat of Albstadt, Germany, while Koretzky punched away from MTB heavyweight Nino Schurter in the final minutes to win the men’s event.
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

Giulio Ciccone pulls out of Giro d'Italia 2021

Giulio Ciccone has abandoned the Giro d'Italia after crashing in the last 30km of stage 17 along with multiple other riders. Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) was flying high in the overall standings in sixth place but was caught in the crash, which also forced Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) out of the race due to his injuries.
BicyclesPinkbike.com

20 Freeride Bikes of Mexico's Fireride Festival

With a one bike rule and an array of events to compete in, each rider came prepared with their bike of choice for Fireride. From the Rogatkin Freeride course, to the High Jump, Long Jump and DS, downhill bikes were the preferred ride, followed by Slope/FreerideDuro set ups.
CarsPosted by
Cyclingnews

New Pinarello spotted at the Giro d'Italia: is this the new Dogma F14?

A little over two years after the launch of the Dogma F12, it appears as though Pinarello is working on an all-new iteration of its range-topping race bike. Pinarello has been a bike sponsor to Ineos Grenadiers since the team's inception as Team Sky and, on the second rest day of this year's Giro d'Italia, Fausto Pinarello, son of founder Giovanni Pinarello and current executive chairman of the brand, turned up to join his sponsored riders on their rest day ride.
BicyclesBikerumor

Ross (yes, that Ross) Bicycles launches W.A.R. line of gravel & mountain bikes

As one of the original U.S. bicycle companies, Ross has outlived Huffy and Schwinn as a family owned operation. Now selling around 20 million bicycles per year globally, they’re likely the inexpensive bike your non-cycling friend or family member purchased before consulting you. And, if we’re being honest, they’re not bad for someone just looking to get around the neighborhood on two wheels.
CyclingBetfair

Giro d'Italia Stage 18 Tips: Gaviria can deny Sagan

A sprinter's day according to the road book, writes Jack Houghton, but three weeks of racing mean no stage is straightforward. "It's probably unwise to assume that Bernal's decline is inexorable: he's just as likely to bounce back on Stage 19..." What's the stage like?. The longest of the race,...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Evenepoel, Ciccone, Nibali go down in crash at Giro d'Italia

Several major names have been involved in a crash on the descent of the Passo di San Valentino with 25km to go on stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia. Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) were among the main victims of the accident, which came as the peloton was speeding down the technical descent 28 kilometres from the finish of the stage.
Cyclingskimag.com

What Are All These Badass Women Doing Way Out In the Desert This Week?

The second running of Red Bull Formation started this week in the Utah desert, where the top women in freeride will showcase style, skill and ultra-precise riding on some of the most consequential terrain in mountain biking. Formation, which debuted in October 2019 as the first freeride event centered specifically...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Peter Sagan fined for 'intimidation' in Giro d'Italia stage 18

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) was docked 50 UCI points and fined 1000 CHF for "Intimidation, improper conduct against other riders" according to the Giro d'Italia stage 18 race jury communiqué. Sagan did not lose any points toward his tenuous lead in the ciclamino jersey competition, where he leads by 22 points...
Cyclingtri247.com

Pro Bike: Tim Don’s Specialized S-Works Shiv Disc

Some people say you should never meet your heroes. Well, having been fortunate to meet Tim Don, I can confirm that he is just as friendly and cool as you’d expect him to be. Legend. Such an athlete deserves a bike befitting of his/her status, and for Don in 2021...