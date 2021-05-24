newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
York County, PA

York County Woman, 53, Dies Of Injuries Following Train Crash

By Jillian Pikora
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48rsBh_0a8zxKTa00
Gerri Hill. Photo Credit: Facebook

A woman has died in a local hospital from injuries following a train crash, according to the York County coroner.

Gerri Hill, 53 of Newberry Township, was seriously injured while sitting in her car with it parked on the train tracks in 1200 block of Cly Road in York around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, says the coroner.

Hill was treated at the scene and transported to Well Span York Hospital.

After lifesaving measures, she died 18 and a half hours later.

The cause and manner of death has not been made public. An autopsy may not be scheduled pending investigation, according to the coroner.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

View All 7 Commentsarrow_down
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
101K+
Followers
19K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
York County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
York County, PA
Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
York County, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Newberry Township, PA
York County, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Injured In Car Crash#Train Tracks#Well Span York Hospital#Investigation#Cly Road#Lifesaving Measures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
Asbury Park, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Male Pedestrian Seriously Injured In Asbury Park Crash

One person was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Asbury Park Friday morning. The male victim was hit on the 1200 block of Main Street just before noon, authorities familiar with the incident told Daily Voice. The pedestrian was rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical...
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

Fire Rips Through Row-Home In Harrisburg

A fire burned through a row-home in Harrisburg on Friday morning, according to Emergency Dispatch Services. The fire started in a vacant home located near the intersection of South 17th and Vernon Streets around 6:50 a.m. according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire. Additional crews were dispatched to the scene...
Poughkeepsie, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Found Shot Dead In Area, Police Say

A 21-year-old man was found shot to death in the area. The man was found around 1 a.m., Friday, May 28, in the City of Poughkeepsie Police, at a home on Washington Street. The man was immediately transported by ambulance to MidHudson Regional Hospital where he later died, said City of Poughkeepsie PD Det. Lt. Matt Clark.
Allentown, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

1 Hospitalized In Allentown Road Rage Incident

One person was hospitalized following an Allentown road rage incident Thursday evening, authorities said. Officers arrived on the scene to find a person suffering from a non-life-threatening injury, after receiving a report of road rage in the 1500 block of South 4th Street at approximately 6:35 p.m., according to the Allentown Police Department.