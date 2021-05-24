York County Woman, 53, Dies Of Injuries Following Train Crash

Gerri Hill. Photo Credit: Facebook

A woman has died in a local hospital from injuries following a train crash, according to the York County coroner.

Gerri Hill, 53 of Newberry Township, was seriously injured while sitting in her car with it parked on the train tracks in 1200 block of Cly Road in York around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, says the coroner.

Hill was treated at the scene and transported to Well Span York Hospital.

After lifesaving measures, she died 18 and a half hours later.

The cause and manner of death has not been made public. An autopsy may not be scheduled pending investigation, according to the coroner.

