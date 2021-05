RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/AAA Release) - Virginia’s gas price average ($2.94) is up 18 cents from a week ago in the wake of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, according to AAA. Last week, gas stations across the state ran low or out of fuel as drivers lined up to fill up when the pipeline was shut down for several days after a cybersecurity hack. States such as Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, where the gasoline supply was also strained due to the pipeline shutdown, saw prices jump as much as 21 cents in matter of days, says AAA. With the pipeline back in operation and supply being restored, gas prices in these states and the national average have stabilized since the end of last week.