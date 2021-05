In Western Europe at the end-2020, the number of subscribers to premium sports channels has almost returned to its pre-covid levels, reports Dataxis. Sports broadcasters had been stripped of live programming because of the cancellation of almost all live sports events for several months last year. However, the churn and the loss in subscribers did not hit as hard as one might have expected, as it only intensified an already existing trend due to other factors (such as cord-cutting or piracy).