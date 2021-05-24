AM Prep-Music

newsbreak-logo
Oscar Wells Gabriel II
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BILLBOARD AWARDS FEATURE FAMILIES

NEW YORK (AP) — It was technically the Billboard Music Awards. But at times, last night’s event looked like a celebrity version of bring your son or daughter to work day. Drake accepted his artist of the decade award with his 3-year-old son beside him. And Pink took the concept to new heights — literally — when she and her 9-year-old daughter Willow twirled around on a rope as they performed “Cover Me In Sunshine.” Pink was given the year’s Icon Award — and urged fans to indulge their aspirations. She told them, “Dream big because, what if it comes true?”

DRAKE EXTENDS BILLBOARD AWARDS RECORD

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drake has extended his record as the most decorated artist ever at the Billboard Music Awards. He now has 29. He was also named Artist of the Decade. Drake placed his first song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2009. Since then he has the most songs ever on the chart, with 232. He also has a record 45 Top 10 hits on the Hot 100 — and has posted 22 No. 1′s on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart, also a record.

THE WEEKND DOMINATES BILLBOARD AWARDS WITH 10 WINS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Weeknd was living it up at the Billboard Music Awards last night. He cashed in on 10 of his 16 nominations, taking home more honors than any act. Among his wins are for top artist, top male artist, top Hot 100 song for “Blinding Lights” and top R&B album for “After Hours.” He thanked his parents for making him the man he is today. He also thanked his fans.

POP SMOKE WINS FIVE POSTHUMOUS HONORS AT BILLBOARD AWARDS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two rappers who died were among those who got props at the Billboard Music Awards last night. Pop Smoke earned five posthumous wins, including top new artist and top rap artist. Meanwhile, his debut album, “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon,” won top rap album and top Billboard 200 album. His mother, Audrey Jackson accepted the award for her son and thanked fans for honoring his life. Also recognized at the ceremony: DMX. Swizz Beatz dedicated a moment to his friend and collaborator — along with others who have died recently in the world of hip-hop.

BILLBOARD COUNTRY MUSIC WINNERS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — There were two big-time country music winners at the Billboard Awards last night: one who was there and one who was noticeable by his absence.

Breakthrough artist Gabby Barrett won three awards, including top female country artist and top country song for the hit, “I Hope.” A remix of the song, featuring Charlie Puth, won for top collaboration. Breaking into tears, Barrett said the award means a lot to her.

Meanwhile, Morgan Wallen won three honors last night, including top country artist and top country album. He wasn’t allowed to attend or perform after being caught on camera shouting a racial slur earlier this year. When the ban was announced, his sales soared.

BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS: LIST

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A list of winners in the top categories at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, held Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

— Top artist: The Weeknd

— Top Hot 100 song: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

— Top Billboard 200 album: Pop Smoke, “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.”

— Top female artist: Taylor Swift

— Top male artist: The Weeknd

— Top new artist: Pop Smoke

— Top collaboration: Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

— Top duo/group: BTS

— Top R&B artist: The Weeknd

— Top rap artist: Pop Smoke

— Top country artist: Morgan Wallen

— Top rock artist: Machine Gun Kelly

— Top Latin artist: Bad Bunny

— Top dance/electronic artist: Lady Gaga

— Top Christian artist: Elevation Worship

— Top gospel artist: Kanye West

— Top social artist: BTS

— Top streaming songs artist: Drake

— Top song sales artist: BTS

— Top radio songs artist: The Weeknd

— Top Billboard 200 artist: Taylor Swift

— Top Hot 100 artist: The Weeknd

— Artist of the Decade Award: Drake

— Icon Award: Pink

— Change Maker Award: Trae Tha Truth

GARTH BROOKS RECEIVES KENNEDY CENTER HONOR

WASHINGTON (AP) — This year’s Kennedy Center Honors were scaled back from what they’d been before the pandemic. But don’t try telling that to Garth Brooks, one of this year’s honorees. He jokes he doesn’t “mind being the weak link on the chain” because he’s “in the chain!” The ceremony for Brooks, Joan Baez and the other honorees was held Friday night at the Kennedy Center Opera House. It was originally set for December, but was delayed by the pandemic. Gloria Estefan, a previous winner, hosted the event.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

465K+
Followers
237K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Snakeskin Might Release Soon

Following a clean white pair that was unveiled earlier this year, Drake took to social media and recently unveiled a “snakeskin” NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra — a collaborative silhouette by the Swoosh’s sub-label NOCTA, which is in partnership with Drizzy. Overall, the model flaunts runner-like vibes while also infused with retro basketball sneaker sensibilities. Its grey snakeskin upper is nicely offset by a thick white midsole with an exposed Air unit in the heel to top off the design.