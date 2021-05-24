Reconnaissance Energy Africa : ReconAfrica Responds to National Geographic's "Hit Piece" by Environmental Activists
VANCOUVER, BC , May 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (. , written by environmental activists. We are proud that the Namibian Government has selected ReconAfrica as one of over 30 national and international energy companies it trusts to explore the country's natural resource potential in sustainable ways.www.marketscreener.com