Energy Industry

Reconnaissance Energy Africa : ReconAfrica Responds to National Geographic's "Hit Piece" by Environmental Activists

marketscreener.com
 4 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC , May 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (. , written by environmental activists. We are proud that the Namibian Government has selected ReconAfrica as one of over 30 national and international energy companies it trusts to explore the country's natural resource potential in sustainable ways.

EconomyBusiness Insider

Kavango East Governor Supports ReconAfrica

RUNDU, Namibia and VANCOUVER, BC, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Governor Bonifasius Wakudumo of East Kavango and Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) are pleased to share the following statement from the Governor's office – Kavango East, Rundu, Namibia. Kavango East Governor...
Politicsamerica.gov

Africa Day: U.S. partnerships with African nations endure

The United States is a strong partner with African nations, supporting public health and economic growth across the continent. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Akunna Cook told an Africa Day celebration May 25 that the Biden administration is committed to advancing America’s long-standing partnerships with African nations.
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

Africa Energy to Present at Africa Independents Forum

VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Africa Energy Corp. (TSXV: AFE) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: AEC) ("Africa Energy" or the "Company") announces that the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Garrett Soden, will be presenting at Africa Oil Week's Africa Independents Forum today, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at approximately 10:00am Central European Summer Time (CEST). View PDF Version.
Energy Industryenergyvoice.com

Energy investment opportunities in Africa

The cards have been shuffled on the global investment table and all eyes are on Africa, writes Hasnaine Yavarhoussen, CEO of Groupe Filatex. COVID-19 has caused unprecedented disruptions around the world. It has demonstrated in the most obvious way the vital role of energy services in countries’ responses to the crisis. This ranges from providing clean water for basic hygiene to powering healthcare facilities, to enabling communications and IT services that help keep people connected during social distancing.
Energy Industryenergyvoice.com

South Africa hits Karoo gas

South African Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe has raised the prospect of gas discoveries in the Karoo. Mantashe, talking in Parliament, said that the government had begun drilling a 3,500 metre stratigraphic hole in the Karoo, in September 2020. As of May 17, it had reached a...
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

Africa Energy to Present at Arctic Securities Africa E&P Investor Forum

VANCOUVER, BC, May 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Africa Energy Corp. (TSX Venture: AFE) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: AEC) ("Africa Energy" or the "Company") announces that the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Garrett Soden, will be presenting at the Arctic Securities Africa E&P Investor Forum on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at approximately 2:10pm Central European Summer Time (CEST). View PDF Version.
Energy Industrymit.edu

3Q: The socio-environmental complexities of renewable energy

Caroline White-Nockleby is a PhD student in MIT’s doctoral program in History, Anthropology, and Science, Technology, and Society (HASTS), which is co-sponsored by the History and Anthropology sections, and the Program in Science, Technology and Society (STS). White-Nockleby's research centers on the shifting supply chains of renewable energy infrastructures. In particular, she is interested in the interfaces between policymaking, social dynamics, and tech innovations in the sourcing, manufacture, and implementation of energy storage technologies. She received a BA in geosciences and American studies from Williams College and an MPhil in social anthropology from the University of Cambridge, England. MIT SHASS Communications spoke with her for the series Solving Climate: Humanistic Perspectives from MIT about the perspectives her field and research bring to addressing the climate crisis.
LifestyleBrenham Banner-Press

See how this national park in Africa is counting wildlife

Kenya's wildlife could be facing an alarming decline as the tourism industry falters due to Covid-19 and factors such as increasing human populations, poaching and climate change come into play. The government wants to carry out a census to find out exactly how many animals are left in the country. CNN's Larry Madowo joins the Kenyan Wildlife Service on an aerial mission in Amboseli National Park.
Texas Statehartenergy.com

Texas Firm Advances ESG Efforts With Eagle Ford Shale Pipeline Project

U.S. Energy Development Corp. announced the completion of a midstream infrastructure development project that the Arlington, Texas-based E&P firm says represents its commitment to advancing its ESG efforts. The $607,000 pipeline project is a proactive approach by U.S. Energy to reduce flaring, thereby decreasing the firm’s carbon footprint. The firm’s...
Energy Industrywpbstv.org

What the shakeups, legal losses for fossil fuel companies mean for climate change efforts

Three major oil and gas firms — ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell and Chevron — suffered hits in court and among their own investors Wednesday, amid pressure for businesses and governments to seriously curtail emissions that drive climate change. William Brangham explores the significance of the hits with Dr. Leah Stokes, a political scientist with expertise in environmental and energy policy.
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

REvolutionaries Award Opens for Young Renewable Energy Leaders in Latin America

BRUSSELS, Belgium, May 27 (TNSAwa) -- The Global Wind Energy Council issued the following news release:. The call for applications for the second edition of REvolutionaries: The Steve Sawyer Memorial Award is now open. In the 2021 edition, the award will recognise the contributions of young pioneers of renewable energy in Latin America and the Caribbean working in the public sector, private sector or civil society.
Photographyvmagazine.com

LUISAVIAROMA Lands In Senegal With Photo Project

Following up on the trip that started in April with a visit to the sands of Saudi Arabia, LUISAVIAROMA has now arrived in Senegal with the photojournalistic project “MY EARTH IS BEATING #myEIB.” Until May 31, National Geographic contributors Luca Locatelli and Gabriele Galimberti, along with journalist Raffaele Panizza, will photograph and document landscapes in the country, highlighting the environmental impact those areas have suffered.
Sciencenationalgeographic.org

Announcing the National Geographic Society’s 2021 Emerging Explorer Cohort

To achieve the National Geographic Society’s mission to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world, we identify, invest in, and uplift inspiring individuals who are changing the world one idea at a time. That’s why the Society has selected 15 global changemakers to comprise the 2021 Emerging Explorer cohort.
Energy Industryenergy-storage.news

Piecing together the ‘jigsaw of value’ in UK energy storage

With a project pipeline in excess of 14GW, a developing regulatory envelope and maturing revenue streams, the UK’s energy storage sector continues to be at the forefront globally. Molly Lempriere charts the market’s development to date and uncovers how it has responded to deployment barriers. This is a short extract of an article which originally appeared in Vol.26 of PV Tech Power, our quarterly journal and can be found in the Storage & Smart Power section contributed to each edition by the team at Energy-Storage.news.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - RECAF

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (OTC: RECAF) resulting from allegations that ReconAfrica may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased ReconAfrica securities...
Energy Industryhartenergy.com

API Energy Excellence Drives Sustainability and Environmental Progress

API Energy Excellence launched earlier this year as a landmark API member initiative. The program is designed to build upon and accelerate industry efforts to advance safety, environmental stewardship and sustainability through API’s best-in-class safety and environmental standards and programs. As API President and CEO Mike Sommers described it at...