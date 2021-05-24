Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. : The stock forcefully approaches new pivot levels

Memory and storage chip giant Micron Technology (NYSE: MU) stock has been selling off with the rest of the chip stocks as investors flee growth for value stocks amidst the global chip shortage. The maker of DRAM, NAND, and NOR memory chips was a pandemic benefactor and is set to gain from the re-openings, but the supply shortage is impacting sentiment. The global demand for bandwidth and storage is a constant driving force that should continue to drive growth as evidenced by the 30% YoY topline in its most recent quarter. Despite the semiconductor supply glut, worldwide semiconductor sales are still expected to grow 13% in 2021 compared to 10.8% in 2020, according to IDC released on May 6, 2021. Robust demand across consumer, computing, 5G and automotive sectors will be the key drivers. The sell-off in the Nasdaq 100 may provide prudent investors with opportunistic pullback levels to consider scaling into a position in this core play on the demand for memory and storage capacity.