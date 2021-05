Nissan is reportedly asking the UK government to help bankroll a new electric vehicle battery “gigafactory” at its Sunderland site.The Japanese carmaker is understood to be in late-state negotiations for a deal that could create thousands of jobs.Nissan is asking for tens of millions of pounds in financial support from the UK government for the project to go forward, the Financial Times reported, citing sources close to the talks.The new factory at the company’s flagship Sunderland site would be run by the company’s Chinese battery supplier Envision AESC.The new factory could produce 200,000 batteries a year and create thousands of...