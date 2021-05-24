newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

A murderer who was murdered still deserves justice

By The Editorial Board
Boston Globe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time for the Bureau of Prisons and the Justice Department to close the book on the James “Whitey” Bulger case. That is, determine who murdered him and bring charges against those responsible. Bulger was killed, evidently by fellow inmates, less than 12 hours after his arrival at a federal...

www.bostonglobe.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
West Virginia State
City
Boston, MA
City
Florida, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Capone
Person
Kevin Cullen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Fbi#Organized Crime#Violent Crime#Family Violence#State Prison#Federal Crimes#The Bureau Of Prisons#The Justice Department#Us Bureau Of Prisons#Mafia#Fox News#Globe#A Bureau Of Prisons#Fbi#Twitter#Heinous Crime#Revenge#Federal Prison#Brutality
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
Related
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

David Staveley, Massachusetts man who faked his own death, pleads guilty after being first in the US to be charged with fraud for Paycheck Protection Program

A 53-year-old Massachusetts man who faked his own death has pleaded guilty after attempting to steal more than $500,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans. David Staveley of Andover was the first in the U.S. to be charged for fraud relating to the the CARES Act, which allowed small businesses to receive forgivable or low interest loans to meet payroll costs and mortgage, rent, and utility payments.
Massachusetts StateNECN

Mass. Confirms 281 New COVID Cases, 19 More Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported another 281 confirmed COVID cases and 19 more deaths Monday. It's the 11th straight day Massachusetts health officials announced fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, and the first time since Sept. 22 that a day's report showed under 300 new COVID cases (though figures in Monday reports, coming after the weekend, are sometimes smaller than average). The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed case total to 657,119 and the death toll to 17,413 since the start of the pandemic.
Boston, MADorchester Reporter

Judge, Rollins combine to clear Sean Ellis of his last conviction

Sean Ellis, who spent more than 20 years in prison for the 1993 killing of Boston police detective John Mulligan, is no longer a convicted felon. That conviction was overturned in 2015 after the detectives who investigated the crime were accused of their own illegal activities. Prosecutors declined to try Ellis a fourth time.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Janey: Boston to lift remaining COVID-19 restrictions on May 29

BOSTON (WHDH) - Aligning with Gov. Charlie Baker and the state of Massachusetts, Mayor Kim Janey on Monday announced that Boston will lift its remaining COVID-19 restrictions on May 29. All remaining COVID-19 restrictions, including the face-covering order, as well as capacity and gathering limits, will be rescinded come May...
Suffolk County, MAchelsearecord.com

Global Security Firm Enters Consent Agreement With Suffolk DA Rollins

Sweeping changes in training of guards and Special Police Officers hired by a subsidiary of the global security firm Securitas, as well as how the company retains records are part of an innovative pretrial probation consent agreement between the giant security firm and the state, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins announced last week.
Lawrence, MAnbcboston.com

1 Dead in Lawrence Shooting

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Around 8:30 a.m. Friday, Lawrence police responded to a Haverhill Street address for a report of a body in the backyard, the Essex District Attorney's Office said. When they arrived, they found a dead male with apparent gunshot wounds. Local. In-depth...
Boston, MApioneerinstitute.org

Larry O’Toole on Workplace Culture & Immigration Policy

Every immigrant experiences some kind of shock when they move to the United States, no matter their skin color, language or country of origin. And yet despite this, they learn to adapt to new laws, a new culture, a new education system, and eventually flourish. It takes a special kind of person to do that. On this week’s episode of JobMakers, host Denzil Mohammed talks to Larry O’Toole, founder of the multi-state Gentle Giant Moving Company that started in 1980 right here in the Boston area. They discuss Mr. O’Toole’s journey at a young age from Ireland to Brookline, Mass., the challenges of being uprooted, and the ability to thrive despite barriers such as skills gaps, that many immigrants face. That is why he’s part of a group that advocates for state and federal policies that foster complete economic integration of foreign-born talent and sustained prosperity for everyone, as we’ll hear more about in this week’s JobMakers.
Suffolk County, MABoston Globe

Man ordered held without bail in drug-related murder in Hyde Park

A 21-year-old Boston man accused of killing a Roxbury man during a drug deal that turned violent in December was ordered held without bail in Suffolk Superior Court during a Tuesday arraignment on murder charges, Suffolk County prosecutors said. Emmanuel Maldonado allegedly shot 22-year-old Storlen Webster after Webster and two...
Suffolk County, MABoston Globe

In Rachael Rollins, a potential reformist for US. But a loss for Suffolk?

She’s become the face of the social justice movement in Massachusetts, a champion for rehabilitation over incarceration and for accountability in policing. Less than three years after Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins first made waves with the progressive platform that propelled her into office, her work has positioned her to become the next US attorney for the district of Massachusetts, the state’s top federal law enforcement post.
Suffolk County, MAwhdh.com

No bail for man accused of fatally shooting another man looking to buy marijuana in Hyde Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Hyde Park man has been ordered held without bail after prosecutors say he fatally shot another man looking to buy marijuana back in December. Emmanuel Maldonado, 21, was arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court Monday on charges of second-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and three counts of armed assault with intent to murder, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.
Boston, MAABC6.com

Judge overturns remaining conviction against Sean Ellis

BOSTON (AP) — A judge on Tuesday threw out the remaining gun conviction against a man who spent who spent more than 20 years in prison for the killing of a police officer before his murder conviction was overturned. The judge’s decision comes more than month after Suffolk County District...