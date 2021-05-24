This Week’s ‘Blood’ Supermoon is 2021’s Closest Moon to Earth

A "super flower blood moon", or as astronomers call it, a "total lunar eclipse" will be visible in some parts of the world on Wednesday. According to NASA, the best places to experience the celestial event are Hawaii and the Aleutian Islands in Alaska, with California and the Pacific Northwest as the next best spots. If you're in Mexico, you'll have a good chance of witnessing the super flower blood moon. The event can also be seen across most of Central America and Ecuador, western Peru and southern Chile and Argentina, as well as parts of western South America, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand. But Europe, the rest of Asia and Africa are pretty much out of luck, though scientists say they'll enjoy a brighter moon anyway, provided the skies are clear.