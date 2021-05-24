Organic Salts Likely to be Present on Mars; May Give Clues on Ancient Microbial Life: NASA Study

Organic salts are likely to be present on Mars, a NASA team has found, and their detection may provide evidence that life once existed on the Red Planet. The study found that organic salts, such as iron, calcium, and magnesium oxalates and acetates, may be widespread in Martian surface sediments. These salts are the chemical remnants of organic compounds. The results of this study have been published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets.