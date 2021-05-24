Getting ready for fire season: 'Preparation is key'

Stephanie Lucio from Yuba County Public Health shows examples of emergency go-bags. Courtesy photo

With the start of fire season upon California, officials want to remind residents that now is as good a time as any to prepare for emergencies. One way to be ready is to have a go-bag stocked in case evacuations are necessary.

"Evacuations may come quickly and without warning, and are, by nature, stressful," Yuba County public information officer Rachel Rosenbaum said in an email. "Having a go-bag ready to go at a moment’s notice can mean the difference of minutes or hours, which is huge during an emergency."

Go-bags should have the essentials necessary for an individual and their family to be self-sufficient for at least the first 72 hours of an emergency. Some of the basics include water (one gallon per person per day), first aid kit, essential medications, extra pair of eyeglasses, house and car keys, extra phone chargers, cash and traveler's checks, baby supplies (formula, bottle, pacifier, etc,). pet supplies (food, leash/collar, bowls), large trash bags, toiletries, an extra change of clothes and shoes, candles, waterproof matches, and important family documents -- copies of these can be kept on a flash drive, according to Rosenbaum.

"Every household should have a go-bag in an easy to reach place: like near the front door or in your car," Rosenbaum said. "Especially if you have children and pets to worry about during evacuation, having the basic supplies ready to go will ease some stress, and help you in case you are not able to access your home for several days, or, as we’ve unfortunately seen in the area in recent years, if you lose your home to a wildfire."

Even if fire season hasn't officially begun, residents should always have a go-bag stocked in case of any type of emergency.

"Right now, we’re getting into the height of fire season, but then we move into flood season," Rosenbaum said. "Yuba-Sutter is at risk for several emergencies, and while some supplies in your go-bag may change depending on the season (like the type of clothes you pack), the basics won’t change."

Rosenbaum said while there have been cooler temperatures this week, the lack of rain has led to a higher volume of dead grass and other fuels. The region is expected to see hotter and drier conditions and lower relative humidity this summer.

"Preparation is key," Rosenbaum said. "Pack that go-bag, sign up for CodeRED emergency alerts, find your evacuation zone atcommunity.zonehaven.com, and be sure to follow OES and the sheriff’s office on Facebook and Twitter, and check BePreparedYuba.org for more preparedness information."

For a complete list of what to include in an emergency go-bag, visit https://bit.ly/3ue1GIi.