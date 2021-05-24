newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yuba County, CA

Getting ready for fire season: 'Preparation is key'

By David Wilson dwilson@appealdemocrat.com
Posted by 
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fU7xc_0a8zwAXh00
Stephanie Lucio from Yuba County Public Health shows examples of emergency go-bags. Courtesy photo

With the start of fire season upon California, officials want to remind residents that now is as good a time as any to prepare for emergencies. One way to be ready is to have a go-bag stocked in case evacuations are necessary.

"Evacuations may come quickly and without warning, and are, by nature, stressful," Yuba County public information officer Rachel Rosenbaum said in an email. "Having a go-bag ready to go at a moment’s notice can mean the difference of minutes or hours, which is huge during an emergency."

Go-bags should have the essentials necessary for an individual and their family to be self-sufficient for at least the first 72 hours of an emergency. Some of the basics include water (one gallon per person per day), first aid kit, essential medications, extra pair of eyeglasses, house and car keys, extra phone chargers, cash and traveler's checks, baby supplies (formula, bottle, pacifier, etc,). pet supplies (food, leash/collar, bowls), large trash bags, toiletries, an extra change of clothes and shoes, candles, waterproof matches, and important family documents -- copies of these can be kept on a flash drive, according to Rosenbaum.

"Every household should have a go-bag in an easy to reach place: like near the front door or in your car," Rosenbaum said. "Especially if you have children and pets to worry about during evacuation, having the basic supplies ready to go will ease some stress, and help you in case you are not able to access your home for several days, or, as we’ve unfortunately seen in the area in recent years, if you lose your home to a wildfire."

Even if fire season hasn't officially begun, residents should always have a go-bag stocked in case of any type of emergency.

"Right now, we’re getting into the height of fire season, but then we move into flood season," Rosenbaum said. "Yuba-Sutter is at risk for several emergencies, and while some supplies in your go-bag may change depending on the season (like the type of clothes you pack), the basics won’t change."

Rosenbaum said while there have been cooler temperatures this week, the lack of rain has led to a higher volume of dead grass and other fuels. The region is expected to see hotter and drier conditions and lower relative humidity this summer.

"Preparation is key," Rosenbaum said. "Pack that go-bag, sign up for CodeRED emergency alerts, find your evacuation zone atcommunity.zonehaven.com, and be sure to follow OES and the sheriff’s office on Facebook and Twitter, and check BePreparedYuba.org for more preparedness information."

For a complete list of what to include in an emergency go-bag, visit https://bit.ly/3ue1GIi.

Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
2K+
Followers
255
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
County
Yuba County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Car Keys#Pets#Fire Season#Eyeglasses#Preparation Time#Water Supplies#Office Supplies#Oes#Emergencies#Essentials#Essential Medications#Waterproof Matches#Pet Supplies#Baby Supplies#Evacuation#Flood Season#Rain#Chargers#Toiletries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Environment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Related
Environmentoc-breeze.com

Red Cross LA urges everyone to get ready for wildfire season

May is National Wildfire Awareness Month and the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region is urging everyone to plan now for dangerous wildfires and potential power outages. “The last two years brought record-breaking wildfires and this year could be as bad or even worse” said Thomas Hill, Regional Disaster Officer for the Red Cross Los Angeles Region. “Wildfires spread extremely fast, giving people minutes or less to evacuate. Protect your home and loved ones by getting ready right now.”
Petaluma, CAPetaluma 360

Preparing for fire season, Petaluma shelter ‘strike team’ being assembled

Helping Out: Preparing for fire season, shelter ‘strike team’ being assembled. On-call shelter staff being assembled by Petaluma People Services Center. WHAT’S HAPPENING? Severe drought conditions in Sonoma County, along with predicted warm weather this spring, summer and fall, have the region on alert for the possibility of more wildfires. While hoping for a year without the devastating natural disasters of the last several seasons, the Petaluma People Services Center is starting early to assemble a team of volunteers ready to set up and staff emergency shelters should the need arise.
California StatePosted by
ABC10

Here's how to stay wildfire prepared ahead of California's fire season

CALIFORNIA, USA — California is facing another dry year, and as such, the state is bracing for an intense wildfire season. Roughly 16% of the state is now in Exceptional Drought, the highest level on the U.S. Drought Monitor. Over 73% of California remains in the next highest level, Extreme Drought, with over 37 million Californians in a drought area.
Sausalito, CAsausalito.gov

Get the Latest Wildfire Season News from Southern Marin Fire

Sausalito residents are encouraged to stay informed during wildfire season by subscribing to the Southern Marin Fire email list. With weekly news recaps and the monthly Liberty Ship e-newsletter, our local fire department keeps us current on the latest wildfire news, fire safety and prevention tips, and evacuation information. The...
alaskasnewssource.com

Preparing for wildfire season on the Anchorage Hillside

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s that time of year to be prepared if a grass fire or wildfire flares up, especially for people living in the Anchorage Hillside neighborhood. A fire can start in a matter of seconds and can engulf an area of land in a matter of minutes.
EnvironmentPosted by
AL.com

National Hurricane Center getting ready for season’s start

It’s quiet now, but the Atlantic has had a pre-season tropical storm every year for the past six years. With that in mind, the National Hurricane Center on Saturday began issuing its routine tropical weather outlooks, something that wouldn’t begin until June 1 in previous years. The hurricane center will...
Charlotte County, FLWINKNEWS.com

Preparing for the unexpected as hurricane season approaches

A last-minute shift of Hurricane Charley in 2014 forever changed Southwest Florida, and it’s proof that you should be prepared for the unexpected. “I sat in my recliner here and I’m looking out the window watching trees blow by,” said Edward LaSota, who lives in a Deep Creek, just a few miles from where Charley made landfall.
Environmentpnwag.net

Interior Prepared For An Active Wildfire Season

It is dry across the western U.S., but what does that mean as we look ahead to the wildfire season?. “Currently across the nation right at about 50,000 acres of federal, state, and tribal nation lands have burned,” said Jeff Rupert, Director of the Office of Wildland Fire at the Department of the Interior. “This is about 60% of the ten year acres of the number of acres burned at this time of year.”
EnvironmentPosted by
RiverBender.com

Preparing for the Unexpected - Tornado Season

As the ten year anniversary of the Joplin Tornado is remembered, AAA shares tips to ensure your home is storm ready. Tornado season is in full swing once again. From March to July, these destructive whirlwinds are far more likely to wreak havoc on our families and our homes. Ten years ago, on a hot and humid Sunday afternoon on May 22, 2011 an EF-5 tornado touched down on the western city limits and tore through Joplin and beyond for 13 miles. Wind speeds greater than 200 mph resulted in 158 Continue Reading
Travelgorgenewscenter.com

Getting ready to travel this Memorial Day? Prepare to sit in traffic

If you’re planning to get away this Memorial Day weekend, you’re not alone — not by a long shot. This year, some 37 million others are expected to take to the roads and the air — up 60 percent from last year’s lockdown year. That’s the word from analytics company...
Oregon Statecolumbiagorgenews.com

Fire ready is 'fire wise'

Crews from the Oregon Department of Forestry and Mosier Fire District were already working fires on Aug. 12, 2020, when the Mosier Creek Fire started. Mosier Chief Mike Renault said fuels, wind and terrain “truly aligned” that day. ODF The Dalles Fire Protection Supervisor Rick Fletcher ordered the largest incident management team he could as soon as he hit the road for the new start and saw its smoke column.
Sedona, AZsedona.biz

Prepare for Fire Season and Create Defensible Space for Your Home at the 19th Annual Sedona Firewise Cleanup

Sedona AZ (May 11, 2021) – The Sedona Fire District (SFD) and the U.S. Forest Service are joining together to offer Sedona area residents an opportunity to dispose of their yard waste and combustible vegetation. SFD Fire Station #4, located at 391 Forest Road in Uptown Sedona, will be accepting yard waste Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday May 21st, 22nd, 23rd & 24th, 2021 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. The event is open to all Sedona Fire District residents.