May 17-23: Results from Mariners, Hops and Oregon and Oregon State baseball and softball and more.To cover our bases, Diamond Beat is the place to find results and updates about baseball and softball action in the region, including coverage of the Seattle Mariners and college baseball and softball. SATURDAY, MAY 22 College softball Ducks 7, Red Flash 0 — Oregon stayed alive at the NCAA regional at Austin, Texas by beating Saint Francis. Samaria Diaz gave up two hits and struck out five in 5 2/3 innings. Haley Cruse had two hits and an RBI and Rachel Cid drove in...