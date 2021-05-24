newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

Breyer’s choice: Why the jurist should step down soon

By Daily News Editorial Board
NY Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, 82, has a brilliant mind and a strong will. He loathes what he sees as the politicization of the Supreme Court, in which Democratic presidents tap “their” jurists to fill some seats, Republicans tap “theirs” to fill others, and the nine-member panel then behaves in seemingly predictable ways on major cases. He seems to believe that stepping down when Democrats control the presidency and the Senate might only exacerbate that corrosive politicization.

