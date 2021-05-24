newsbreak-logo
A jail of their own making: Mayoral candidates pander on Rikers’ closure and the borough jail replacement plan

By Daily News Editorial Board
NY Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepresentative democracy is a messy business, especially when the electorate has short attention spans. Which may explain why, as Daily News columnist Errol Louis aptly noted last week, most of the Democrats running for mayor have taken up positions of political convenience on closing Rikers Island, supporting the shuttering of the godforsaken 10,000-bed prison complex while opposing the city’s $8.7 billion plan to build four borough-based jails in its place.

