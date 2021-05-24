newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

What survivors deserve: Albany must pass law to allow all sex abuse victims to seek legal recourse

By Daily News Editorial Board
NY Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExtending hard-won lessons from the landmark Child Victims Act, the Legislature must pass the Adult Survivors Act, and do so before session ends next month. Under the 2019 CVA, not only were cruelly restrictive statutes of limitations for sex crimes against children lengthened going forward, but New Yorkers sexually molested as kids were given a one-year window to take the individuals and the institutions that had enabled their abuse to court. The outpouring of lawsuits — there have been more than 5,000 cases brought in a one-year window since extended to this August due to COVID — proves there was powerful demand among people to push through their pain and finally force a reckoning for past offenses.

www.nydailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Albany, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Legislature#Lawsuits#Legal Recourse#Child Abuse#New Yorkers#Covid#Cva#Adult Victims#Child Sex Crime Survivors#Legal Process#Countless Abusers#Abuses#Justice#Harm#Court#People#Powerful Institutions#Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Albany, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

New York's marijuana law wipes the slate clean for many

Walking down Washington Avenue in Albany, Ashley Radliff is headed to an event to advocate for Good Cause Eviction. It’s one of several stops she’ll make this week as a community organizer for Vocal-NY. “It really is what it says. You need a good cause to evict somebody,” said Radliff,...
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

It’s back: Lawmakers propose ban on broker fees

The push to ban New York City tenants from having to pay their landlords’ broker fees has been taken up by lawmakers. New York State Senators Jabari Brisport and Julia Salazar introduced a bill last month that would ban landlords from forcing tenants to pay their broker fees. The bill was introduced about six weeks before the Legislative Session ends and there is not a matching bill in the Assembly, which is a requirement for the proposal to become law.
Albany, NYTimes Union

Albany Common Council still debates police use of tear gas

ALBANY — Lily Mercogliano Easton awoke in horror as tear gas crept into her home in the dead of night last spring following a volatile night of activism that devolved into violence. The mist coated her bedroom and shrouded everything inside, including her sleeping six-year-old daughter. “I didn’t know that...
Albany, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Report: Cuomo book deal is worth millions according to tax returns

ALBANY, N.Y. — It looks like New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will receive a big payout from the book he authored on the COVID-19 pandemic. According to an article by Jon Campbell in the Democrat and Chronicle, Cuomo's publisher is expected to pay him $5.1 million for the book American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Albany, NYTimes Union

Editorial: Justice falls short

Sadly, this is progress: An Albany police officer who beat a man during an arrest on First Street has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and resigned from the force. And in a year, if Luke Deer meets stipulations, he can withdraw his plea and take a disorderly conduct violation. Disorderly...
Albany, NYfox29.com

Gov. Cuomo set to earn $5 million from pandemic leadership book

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo disclosed Monday that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. The Democrat had, for months,...
Albany, NYNewsday

Cuomo's book deal during pandemic was worth $5.12M

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo disclosed Monday his book deal for writing about COVID-19 leadership was worth $5.12 million. The governor, a third-term Democrat who has come under criticism for penning a memoir while the pandemic was continuing, previously had refused to say how much he was being paid by Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House.
Public HealthNBC News

N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Covid book deal worth more than $5.1 million

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is being paid more than $5.1 million for his book on leadership during the coronavirus crisis, his office said Monday. The Democratic governor and his office had for months refused to disclose how much he was paid for the book "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic."
Albany, NYWNYT

Cuomo's tax returns show $5 million pandemic book deal

Gov. Cuomo's COVID book deal was worth more than $5 million. The governor released his tax returns Monday. Those returns show he profited $1.54 million off the book "American Crisis" in 2020. The governor gave $500,000 of that to United Way. The rest was put into a trust for his...