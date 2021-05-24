What survivors deserve: Albany must pass law to allow all sex abuse victims to seek legal recourse

Extending hard-won lessons from the landmark Child Victims Act, the Legislature must pass the Adult Survivors Act, and do so before session ends next month. Under the 2019 CVA, not only were cruelly restrictive statutes of limitations for sex crimes against children lengthened going forward, but New Yorkers sexually molested as kids were given a one-year window to take the individuals and the institutions that had enabled their abuse to court. The outpouring of lawsuits — there have been more than 5,000 cases brought in a one-year window since extended to this August due to COVID — proves there was powerful demand among people to push through their pain and finally force a reckoning for past offenses.