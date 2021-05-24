Keep tabs on your Linux computer specs with this desktop application
Whether I'm using a laptop my employer assigned to me or a workstation I built from vendor parts, I seem to have an endless capacity to forget my computer's specifications. One of the great things about Linux is its /proc filesystem, a dynamically populated virtual expression of the system's hardware. It's convenient when you want to see the specifics of your CPU (cat /proc/cpuinfo), uptime (cat /proc/uptime), a list of mounted filesystems (ls -R /proc/fs/), and so on.opensource.com