Keep tabs on your Linux computer specs with this desktop application

I remember back in 2011 when I was working at Toshiba in Cyprus that they had a 10 inch Android laptop (no touchscreen), those type of devices seem to have been discontinued. On the same note, I wanted to convert my 2016 Sony Xperia Z5 compact smartphone into a desktop instead of throwing it away after it got dead zone on the touchscreen that keeps on getting worse and makes the device almost useless (The lighter piezo solution did not work for my device).