LeBron James momentarily terrified the Los Angeles Lakers when he seemingly reinjured his right ankle during Sunday's win over the New Orleans Pelicans. The moment came midway through the fourth quarter when James, having a strong game in only his third outing since initially suffering a high-ankle sprain, went up for a layup off of a spin move. James landed awkwardly and left the game afterward, and with the regular season officially ending on Sunday, the Lakers wouldn't exactly have time to get him back up to speed in time for Wednesday's play-in game against the Golden State Warriors if he had seriously re-injured the ankle.