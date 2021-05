First potential SaaS contract valued at $3,000,000 USD per annum with Brazil’s largest DOOH provider. Miami Beach, FL / May 20, 2021 — Alfi Inc. (Nasdaq: ALF) (“Alfi” or the “Company”), an AI enterprise SaaS platform company powering computer vision with machine learning models to allow content publishers and brand owners to deliver interactive, intelligent information without violating user privacy, today announced it was chosen by NEOOH, the leading Digital Signage company in Brazil, to install its AI enterprise SaaS platform solution on digital screens located in airports across Brazil. NEOOH has operated throughout Brazil for the past 40 years and is the leader in Digital Signage, with more than 10,0000 screens located in airports and bus terminals throughout the country.