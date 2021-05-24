newsbreak-logo
College Sports

WH Heritage’s Teasley signs to play at Bethel

By JOEL CLINGER jclinger@mainstreetmediatn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhite House Heritage point guard Damonate Teasley signed Monday, May 17 to play college basketball at Bethel University in McKenzie, Tenn. He had considered going to Volunteer State Community College but made the switch after taking a tour of Bethel. “After the tour I just thought that I could play...

