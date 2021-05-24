WH Heritage’s Teasley signs to play at Bethel

Sonoraville High senior Jax Lockaby signed a baseball scholarship on Monday with the Shorter University. Lockaby said of the signing: “It’s always been a dream to play baseball at the college level. I’m excited to have four more years of baseball. At the beginning of my senior season, I didn’t know if this was going to be my last year of baseball so it means a lot to get a chance to play at Shorter. Shorter is a great school. It’s not too far from home, and they have a good baseball program and coaching staff. I know some people down there and some of the baseball players so that is nice too. It’s mixed emotions getting ready to graduate. I loved high school and playing high school baseball, but at the same time, I’m looking forward to getting started in college and playing college baseball. I can’t wait to experience that.”