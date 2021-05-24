BAFTA Winning Taskmaster Reveals Brand New Series 12 Line-Up
Alan Davies - Desiree Burch - Guz Khan - Morgana Robinson - Victoria Coren Mitchell. In the wake of another heroically fought task tournament, BAFTA winning and International Emmy nominated Taskmaster has revealed a new host of comedy minds signing up for a fresh round of surreal challenges, placing themselves under the scrutiny of Taskmaster Greg Davies, and the watchful eye of his obedient assistant Little Alex Horne. The news arrives as the series 11 champion is crowned in the finale episode of the critically-acclaimed show.www.pressparty.com