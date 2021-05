Meliá Hotels International plans a major reopening of establishments in the coming weeks. After registering a vertiginous increase in reservations as a result of the end of the state of alarm, and trusting in a prompt resumption of international tourism, the chain has set itself the objective of having 85% of its hotels in Spain operational during this same month of June ( Meliá will open 110 hotels in Spain by June, more than 70% of the total).