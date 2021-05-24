Can one expect a reversal of the crypto market soon and a continued rise?

The global ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages market is expected to register a CAGR of close to 8% over the forecast period of 2020-2030 says a new study from Persistence Market Research. The market in India and China is expected to value CAGRs of 12.2% and 11.1%, respectively, over the decade. Hard seltzers are expected to register the highest CAGR of 11% over the forecast period. Citrus-flavored RTD alcoholic beverages hold the highest value share of 31.5%. The market in the U.S. is projected to expand at a CAGR of close to 6% through 2030. The retail/household end-use segment is expected to hold a significant value share of 84% by 2030. Online retail is expected to see more than 8% CAGR through 2030. The report outlines an analysis of the global RTD alcoholic beverages market, presenting historical data (2015-2019) and the forecast period of 2020-2030.