newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

DeFi token prices obliterated as Bitcoin sell-off knocks TVL under $100B

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeFi darlings and blue-chip token values fall more than 60% as the crypto market sell-off pushes the total TVL below $100 billion. Decentralized finance (DeFi) was one of the driving forces behind this year's surge in the cryptocurrency market as projects like Yearn.finance (YFI), Aave (AAVE) and Uniswap (UNI) quickly climbed to ‘blue-chip unicorn’ status and older protocols like Maker (MKR) and Compound (COMP) saw their prices skyrocket to new record highs.

www.fxstreet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Krugman
Person
Nouriel Roubini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokens#Deflation#Market Prices#Free Markets#House Prices#Maker#Yfi Usdt#Aave Usdt#Uni Usdt#Mkr Usdt#Comp Usdt#Btc#Dex#Dune Analytics#Knocks Tvl#Defi Darlings#Defi Protocols#Blue Chip Token Values#Blue Chip Unicorn#Deposits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Currencieskitco.com

Bitcoin daily chart alert - Bearish chart pattern forms - May 28

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar are lower in early U.S. trading Friday. Late-week price action has formed a bearish symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily bar chart. The Bitcoin bears have the firm overall near-term technical advantage as prices are also in a near-term downtrend on the daily chart. Stay tuned!
Marketscrypto-economy.com

Bitcoin Prices Pullback, will BTC/USD bulls clear $42k?

All sorts of emotions characterize the Bitcoin price. Indeed, at one stage, the BTC/USD price may be clearing barriers, surging to new territories much to the excitement of traders. Bitcoin Mining is Green. For instance, the FUD spread by Elon Musk early this month that Bitcoin is energy inefficient and...
Stocksinvesting.com

BTC Plunges: Continue to Avoid These 3 Overvalued Cryptocurrency Stocks

Cryptocurrencies are witnessing a much-required correction, with bitcoin (BTC) slumping nearly 50% since last month. U.S. regulators’ concerted efforts now to formulate regulations surrounding cryptocurrency trading in the United States, a Chinese crackdown on crypto mining, and ESG concerns have been the major factors behind Bitcoin’s slump. And because BTC’s correction is expected to continue for some time, we think overvalued crypto stocks Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI), Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT), and Bit Digital (BTBT) are best avoided now. Let’s discuss.The untethered cryptocurrency market is slowing down following a spectacular rally over the past year. Bitcoin (BTC) has retreated more than 40% since hitting its $64,863.10 all-time high on April 14 due to multiple factors. A recent Chinese crackdown on cryptocurrency trading in the country following the launch of digital Yuan, and China’s goal of reducing its carbon footprint have been key factors driving down bitcoin prices in the past couple of weeks. This is because most of the bitcoin mining operations are concentrated in China.
Businesskitco.com

'No sense fighting' the bullish gold price trend - Kitco's gold price survey

(Kitco News) - Wall Street and Main Street are on the same page as bullish sentiment dominates the gold space, according to Kitco's weekly gold price survey. And there is reason to be optimistic — gold rose more than $220 in the last two months, capping the gains with a move above $1,900 an ounce this week. At the time of writing, August Comex gold futures were last trading at $1,898.60.
Businessinvezz.com

VeChain price prediction as the crypto sell-off intensifies

The VeChain price retreated on Friday as the crypto sell-off gained steam. The price dropped to $0.1065, which was 26% below its weekly high. We explain why the price will likely bounce back during the weekend. The VeChain (VET/USD) price retreated on Friday as investors waited for the US personal...
Stockscryptopolitan.com

Cardano Price Prediction: Cardano defies cryptocurrency market weaknesses with solid support at $1.50

Cardano price hovering above strong $1.50 support. Low chances of bears beating this support, no matter the selling pressure. Cardano got rejected near the 9-day moving average at $1.55 on the 1-hour chart after hitting an intraday high of $1.56. Heightening price resistance from sellers at $2.00 and a collapsing crypto market seem to be holding ADA captive to the bears, but hopes are still high of closing the month with double digits. Cardano has remained well-positioned for the past few days regardless of the bear market and might lead as a major crypto asset.
Stockscryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin slips below $35K as market cap loses $100 billion in a day

Bitcoin loses a couple thousand dollars, value drops to $35,000. General cryptocurrency heat map red today. The virtual currencies’ market capitalization has recorded a massive drop of $100billion in the last 24 hours. The largest virtual currency has fallen to $35K in the same duration. The other alternative coins have also recorded drops in their values in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Hits $46.24

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded up 25% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be bought for about $46.24 or 0.00114774 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $391.34 million and approximately $25.71 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 27.9% against the dollar.
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Alt-Coins

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD), and Alt-Coin Analysis and Charts:. Picking up the pieces but buyers remain wary. Ethereum/Bitcoin spread recovery continues. Last week’s heavy sell-off is gradually being pulled back with the market close to recovering from last Wednesday’s wipe-out. The market still remains in the red over the last seven days and the last three daily candles, including today, highlight an indecisive market held within a narrow trading range. Further consolidation around current levels may well precede a move higher, but volatility still remains at near-record extreme levels and a sudden breakout, either way, cannot be ruled out.For Bitcoin to recover further the $42,000 area needs to be reclaimed.
Marketscryptovibes.com

Stellar Price Analysis: XLM/USD Drops Below $0.40, More Sell-off May Play Out

It has been a rough day for Stellar (XLM), as the coin is now facing heightened selling pressure. At the time of writing, XLM/USD is trading at 13.13 % at its current price of $0.36. Yesterday, Stellar (XLM) marked a notable decline from its recent highs of nearly $0.50 that were set when it surged alongside Bitcoin and the rest of the market. The cryptocurrency has been flashing signs of similar weakness while looking towards its Bitcoin trading pair.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Binance Coin, Bitcoin Cash, Polkadot Price Analysis: 27 May

While the phase after the fall is often that of recovery, many altcoin markets have been seeing another sell-off. The prices of Binance Coin [BNB], Bitcoin Cash [BCH], and Polkadot [DOT] have already been suffering due to the selling pressure visible in the market. However, as Bitcoin recovered, the alts were pointing at a potential trend reversal.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Will Ethereum Recover Stronger Than Bitcoin? Goldman Sachs Thinks So

What Happened: Ethereum’s daily trading volumes nearly doubled Bitcoin’s on Tuesday, leading market participants to wonder if new money favored the second largest crypto asset over the first. Grayscale’s CEO Michael Sonnenshein confirmed that it wasn’t just retail traders contributing to higher Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) trading volumes. According to the...
Currenciescrypto-news-flash.com

Bitcoin Cash Price Chart

BitCoin Cash is a cryptocurrency resulting from a hard fork from Bitcoin in August 2017. It was forked just before Bitcoin had implemented SegWit, so, unlike Bitcoin, BCH doesn't include this feature. It has a block size limit of 8 MB, in contrast to Bitcoin's 1 MB. This allows for a much higher transaction throughput, i.e. 61 transactions per second, while Bitcoin is limited to 7. Also Bitcoin Cash's algorithm adjusts its difficulty every 6 blocks instead of 2016 blocks (Bitcoin).
Stocksthedechained.com

ETH Price Rises to $2,900, Eyes $3,000 Mark

The price of Ethereum has risen by 9.54 percent at $2,900 and is edging to break the $3,000 mark. In actuality, the value of the crypto has rallied over 53 percent after its May 19 and 23 bottom plunge at $1,850 and $1,730 respectively. The entire cryptocurrency market is seeing...