DeFi token prices obliterated as Bitcoin sell-off knocks TVL under $100B
DeFi darlings and blue-chip token values fall more than 60% as the crypto market sell-off pushes the total TVL below $100 billion. Decentralized finance (DeFi) was one of the driving forces behind this year's surge in the cryptocurrency market as projects like Yearn.finance (YFI), Aave (AAVE) and Uniswap (UNI) quickly climbed to ‘blue-chip unicorn’ status and older protocols like Maker (MKR) and Compound (COMP) saw their prices skyrocket to new record highs.www.fxstreet.com