Congress & Courts

Enough of the Boebert coverage

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fact that these local papers publish anything about Rep. Lauren Boebert, giving her a forum is appalling. It's not a matter of being fair and balanced. This woman is a racist and a liar and supports insurrection in this country. She is a Donald Trump wannabe that further supports...

COLUMN: Liz Cheney plays into Democrats' hands | Mike Rosen

Although I applaud the many significant accomplishments of Donald Trump and Republican legislators during his presidency, I’ve never been a “Trumpeter,” those admirers for whom he can do no wrong. They love that he’s a fighter. I’m reminded of Chuck Wepner, a tough New Jersey prizefighter known as the Bayonne Bleeder. He was a slugger with an iron jaw but became a punching bag for good boxers like Mohammad Ali. Ronald Reagan was also a fighter, but his tactics were of a skilled boxer of the Sugar Ray Leonard variety. Reagan’s tenacity and governing style was more effective than Trump’s, who’d have had better success if he’d restrained his belligerent impulses.
Fox News

Hannity on press coverage of President Biden

HANNITY: -- that makes you happy. I will buy you a chicken, a pet chicken. Anyway, Tucker, thank you. HANNITY: Anyway, welcome to HANNITY. Busy night tonight. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is here. Texas Senator Ted Cruz will join us. Rick Santorum with his very first interview since getting canned by fake news CNN.
Rep. Lauren Boebert: 'Nancy Pelosi, You Can Kiss My Mask'

(CNSNews.com) – Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and fellow House Republicans are fed up with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) rule that all House members must wear a mask on the House floor whether they are vaccinated or not. As CNSNews.com reported, Pelosi said Thursday that she will be guided by...
Botching The Talking Point With Lauren Boebert

Our friends at Right Wing Watch bring us the latest example of freshman Rep. Lauren Boebert doing the thing she does best, which is making stuff up on friendly right-wing media forums who would never think of fact-checking her in real time. Boebert appeared yesterday on the “prime time” streaming channel of far-right personality “Dr.” Gina Loudon:
Lauren Boebert challenger Sol Sandoval wins backing from progressive group

The progressive Working Families Party on Monday endorsed Pueblo activist Sol Sandoval in the Democratic primary for the 3rd Congressional District seat held by Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert. Calling Sandoval "an incredible, proven community organizer and leader," Wendy Howell, director of the Working Families Party's Colorado affiliate, said the...
Indy100

Lauren Boebert asked for people's favorite Bible verses and it backfired spectacularly

When Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) isn’t spending her time criticizing her Democratic colleagues, she can be found quoting her favorite verses from the Bible. On Sunday, when the conservative lawmaker asked her Twitter followers to share theirs, she was met with backlash rather than praise, using the opportunity to call out Boebert on her and her party’s own indiscretions.
Vail Daily

Gypsum Democrat saw Boebert coming in 2014

Editor’s note: This story is part of an ongoing series highlighting voters throughout Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Through the month of May, The Aspen Times, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, Steamboat Pilot & Today, Craig Press and Vail Daily will be running stories highlighting Democrat and Republican voters in our communities.
Republicans are not acting on our behalf

Republicans are a shameful lot. There is no sense of decency among those who voted against a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection. Because of their refusal to investigate this horrendous assault on our U.S. Capitol and Constitution, we have no choice but to call them what they really are: Traitors. They would rather see the demise of democracy than disclose the truth.
At Hearing on Drought, Boebert Is Mum About Water, Calls Witness 'Extremist, Partisan Hack'

This afternoon, the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Natural Resources’ Subcommittee on Water, Oceans, and Wildlife held a public hearing on drought conditions in the western United States. Despite most subcommittee members focusing their questions for the expert witnesses on topics regarding water resources and conservation, forest management, wildfires,...
Enough With the Bombs

In April, the CIA’s Twitter account reminisced about the time the United States supplied Afghan guerrillas with Stinger missiles. That was back in the go-go 1980s, when the U. S. national-security establishment was determined to ensure the Soviets, who had invaded Afghanistan, experienced “their own Vietnam.” By 1989, the CIA website crows, “the Soviet Union had concluded that the fight was not worth the cost and withdrew from the country.”
The Independent

Lauren Boebert mocked for declaring 'My pronoun is Patriot' – which is not a pronoun

Conservative congresswoman Lauren Boebert is facing blowback from progressives and grammarians after she declared that the word “patriot” was her pronoun.“My pronoun is ‘Patriot,’” the Colorado Republican tweeted on Tuesday.As many on Twitter quickly pointed out, “patriot” is a noun, not a pronoun.“I’m guessing you were not very good at Mad Libs,” one user wrote back.“Your adjectives are ‘traitorous,’ ‘ignorant,’ and ‘embarrassing,’” another wrote.“We need to invest more in education,” someone else tweeted, along with a photo of the dictionary definition of “patriot.” The word “noun” was circled.Many Twitter users include their pronouns – like “he,” “she,” or “they” –...
Vail Daily

Thistlethwaite: Does Lauren Boebert even believe in democracy?

The great divide in American politics today is not about policy. The divide is between those who believe in democracy and those who would subvert it to win at any price. Rep. Lauren Boebert and her ilk in the Republican party are demonstrating their contempt for how actual democracy works. They are engaging in a systematic effort to undermine confidence in the 2020 election of President Biden. Their support for the “Big Lie,” i.e. the lie that Trump won in 2020 despite losing by huge margins, is a prime example of this.
Boebert Says She Wants to Be Speaker of the House, Gets Support From Gaetz

(LOL – Promoted by Colorado Pols) Last week U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) hinted at her future goals during an interview with Newsmax TV. “But, you know, maybe one day when I’m Speaker of the House, my first action will be to take those metal detectors and use them as target practice,” Boebert said, referring to security devices installed by Democrats to ensure that no guns are brought to the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, where guns are banned.
A Brief History of Boebert's Racism

Colorado Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is best known for her antics on gun rights and her ties to QAnon. Less known is her racist rhetoric and her promotion of policies that disparage racial minorities. Here’s a brief rundown of Boebert’s attacks on the Black Lives Matter movement and immigrants, her...
Paul Ryan slams Trump in speech about future of Republican Party

The former speaker of the House, Paul Ryan, sounded a pointed warning to the GOP in a speech about its future, arguing that voters will have little patience for a party built on fealty to former President Trump. He told conservatives gathered at the Reagan Library, in Simi Valley California, Thursday night that they were at a crossroads.
CD3 voters mixed on Rep. Lauren Boebert's performance: Week 3

Editor’s note: This story is part of an ongoing series highlighting voters throughout Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Through the month of May, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, The Aspen Times, Steamboat Pilot & Today, Craig Press and Vail Daily will be running stories highlighting Democratic and Republican voters in each community. This week, voters in Pitkin County are featured.