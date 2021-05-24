Enough of the Boebert coverage

Conservative congresswoman Lauren Boebert is facing blowback from progressives and grammarians after she declared that the word “patriot” was her pronoun.“My pronoun is ‘Patriot,’” the Colorado Republican tweeted on Tuesday.As many on Twitter quickly pointed out, “patriot” is a noun, not a pronoun.“I’m guessing you were not very good at Mad Libs,” one user wrote back.“Your adjectives are ‘traitorous,’ ‘ignorant,’ and ‘embarrassing,’” another wrote.“We need to invest more in education,” someone else tweeted, along with a photo of the dictionary definition of “patriot.” The word “noun” was circled.Many Twitter users include their pronouns – like “he,” “she,” or “they” –...