There are dozens of reasons why you might want to get chickens. They can be a good way of getting rid of kitchen scraps. Their feces are rich in nutrients, making them a good fertilizer for your garden. But, for most people, the biggest attraction is the eggs. Not only are they delicious, but they can also be a way to gauge how healthy your chicken’s diet is. Here are some of the things you need to know about the link between nutrition and eggshell quality.